Woodruff succeeds Clifford as CEO at NPA

Poway, California-based National Powersport Auctions (NPA), the leader in powersport vehicle remarketing services, has come a long way since its 1990 launch. What hasn’t changed in the past three decades has been co-founder Cliff Clifford as CEO... until now. Clifford is stepping back from day-to-day operations and Chief Operating Officer Jim Woodruff becomes the second CEO in NPA history.

Cliff Clifford (left) and Jim Woodruff

“After 30 years at the helm of this amazing company there comes a time to pass the torch, and I feel like starting a new decade is the proper time to make such a change,” says Clifford. “The management team and I have been laying the groundwork for a transition for quite some time. I’m pleased to announce Jim Woodruff will assume the title and role of CEO.” After starting as the Chief Technology Officer in 2003 at a time when NPA was revolutionizing the powersports world, Woodruff has helped guide the company for the past 16 years, including as COO the last 10 years.

“Jim and I have worked closely since he launched our software system in 2001,” Clifford adds. “He has been instrumental in much of the growth we have experienced here at NPA and I have full faith that he will continue that growth. Please join me in congratulating Jim in his career at NPA, along with his new role.” Despite turning over the reins, Clifford isn’t going riding every day just yet! “I will still be actively involved as Chairman of the Board and will work with the executive team on strategic projects going forward.”

“It has been a great ride so far and I’m looking forward to clicking it up another gear,” says life-long motorcyclist Woodruff. ‘Companies don’t do things, people do… and Cliff has created a culture of success driven by an amazing and talented crew. With outstanding people come outstanding results and the entire NPA team will remain dedicated to the innovation and superior service the industry relies on every day.”

In addition to his new role with NPA, Woodruff was recently re-elected to his third term on the Motorcycle Industry Council’s Board of Directors, demonstrating his commitment to the industry that is both his profession and his passion. “We are all in this industry for the right reasons… I think that people in powersports, whether they’re consumers or working in the industry, are driven by dreams and desire, not necessity or greed. My goal is to make sure NPA specifically and the industry as a whole continues to innovate and succeed.”