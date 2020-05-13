NPA to debut live simulcast from Denver location

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) announced today that its newest facility in Denver is ready for business and will host its first live simulcast auction on Thursday, May 21.

After recently moving into an impressive 45,000 square-foot facility, NPA Denver will deliver a whole new experience to dealers. Located conveniently off Interstate 70, a mere 20 minutes from downtown Denver and the Denver International Airport, it will be able to service dealers from all over the region.

“We’ve been doing business in the Denver area for a while now but with this new, larger location, we’re looking forward to giving dealers the experience they expect from NPA,” said Jim Woodruff, CEO of National Powersports Auctions. “This location will make it even more convenient for our customers in the region to buy and sell with NPA.”

Woodruff added, “Despite the challenges of the recent pandemic, we have worked hard to adapt and overcome in order to expand our business, to bring live simulcast auctions to our eighth location is incredible.”

NPA Denver is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is currently receiving powersports vehicles. From May 11–15, NPA is offering free local pick-up for consignment dealers within 100 miles of NPA Denver. NPA is also offering $100 inter-facility transportation between NPA Dallas and Denver. Both of these promotions apply to two-wheeled motorcycles and standard ATVs.

The NPA Denver live action will be hosted 100 percent online via NPA Simulcast. However, dealers may attend preview day in-person on Wednesday, May 20. In order to maintain social distancing and conduct safe business practices, previewing in-person is by appointment only. Dealers must contact Regional Sales Manager Donny Erickson at (469)401-1378 or at derickson@npauctions.com to schedule their appointment.

To preview the inventory available for the next auction near you, visit www.npauctions.com.