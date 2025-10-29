Triumph releases its new naked roadster, the Trident 800

Triumph Motorcycles announced the launch of the Trident 800, an all-new naked middleweight bike that breathes new life into Triumph’s popular roadster lineup.

Starting at $9,995, the all-new Trident 800 is Triumph’s response to the popularity of its Trident 660 and Street Triple 765 RS. (Photos: Triumph)

Featuring a 798cc triple engine, lightweight frame — a wet weight of 437 lb. — and rider-focused technology, Triumph says the Trident 800 delivers a blend of attitude, performance, and precision.

“The incredible popularity of the Trident 660 and the Street Triple 765 RS has shown us just how much riders in this segment value a thrilling, confidence-inspiring ride that’s packed with character and technology,” says Steve Sargent, chief product officer at Triumph. “With the launch of the Trident 800, we’ve taken that winning formula and dialed it up, delivering even more road-focused capability and excitement.

All-new triple engine

The Trident 800’s 798cc triple engine reacts instantly in any gear, delivering a wave of torque that goes to the 11,500 rpm redline.

Producing 115PS at 10,750 rpm, and a peak 84Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm, the triple’s addictive mid-range drive is accompanied by a deep induction roar through the triple throttle bodies, amplified by the redesigned airbox and intake trumpet system to optimize airflow and induction sound. Internally, the engine features a twist-forged crankshaft, unique camshaft and balancer, forged conrods, and high-compression pistons.

Handling and agility

Backing up the engine is a lightweight frame and adjustable Showa suspension. The split seat is 32 inches high, with a narrow standover, shaped to hold the rider in place. Up front, 41mm upside-down Showa forks feature big-piston, separate-function damping, with adjustable compression and rebound. The rear Showa monoshock offers preload and rebound adjustment for a perfectly tuned ride. Braking is handled by twin four-piston radial calipers gripping 310mm discs, fed by braided steel lines.

Rider-focused technology

The Trident 800 features three riding modes, Road, Sport, and Rain, which tailor throttle response and traction control to suit the conditions.

Advanced lean-sensitive optimized cornering ABS and traction control provide added confidence through turns, using real-time data to adjust braking and power delivery based on lean angle. Power is delivered through a six-speed gearbox, with Triumph Shift Assist enabling clutch-less up and down gear changes.

For connectivity and visibility, the My Triumph Bluetooth system allows control of music, calls, and turn-by-turn navigation via the left-hand switchcube, with information displayed on a round 3.5-inch color TFT screen. It also includes an all-LED lighting system, integrated taillight, and self-canceling indicators.

The Trident 800 in Carnival Red with Graphite accents.

Naked style

Visually, the Trident 800’s naked design features a wide, chiseled 14-liter tank that flows into the contoured seat and sleek tail unit, while the short-upswept silencer and minimal number plate hanger keep the rear lean and purposeful. Also included is a color-coded belly pan and flyscreen, an embossed seat logo, and lightweight cast aluminum wheels, in a gold finish. It comes in three color options: Ash Grey with Diablo Red detailing, Carnival Red with Graphite accents, and Jet Black.

On the road

The Trident 800 includes a two-year unlimited mileage warranty and a 10,000-mile service interval. The new bike reservation service will be progressively introduced across Europe and other major markets beginning in Spring 2026. MSRP starts at $9,995.

For additional photos and complete specs, visit here.