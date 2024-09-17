Triumph Motorcycles has announced significant updates to its Speed Twin 1200 and has launched its Speed Twin 1200 RS. These models will be available in December 2024.

The new Speed Twin 1200 features chassis upgrades including Marzocchi forks and twin Marzocchi rear suspension units, further enhancing the engaging and dynamic handling, taking corners in a balanced, natural, and confidence-inspiring way. This handling is coupled with an extra 5 hp of peak power to deliver added character and sports thrills. New technologies like Optimized Cornering ABS and traction control are also integrated. The styling has been refreshed to blend a bright, contemporary sports style with modern classic design DNA, and features beautiful design details that showcase Triumph's exceptional build quality.

The new RS model will offer riders sportier ergonomics, courtesy of repositioned handlebars and rear-set footpegs. Fully adjustable Marzocchi forks and top-spec Öhlins rear suspension units, as well as Brembo Stylema calipers, are featured. A pair of Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tires are fitted as standard, and Triumph Shift Assist is included for the first time on a Modern Classic.

“The new Speed Twin 1200 RS is more focused, more engaging, and with even sharper responses,” says Steve Sargent, chief product officer, Triumph Motorcycles. “It’s designed for riders who want the absolute best in dynamic performance, with classic sporty looks. The updates to the new Speed Twin 1200 are a significant evolution for this much-loved model, and as always, we’ve made sure we retain the superior handling and classic style that everyone admires while introducing extra power and technology that improves the riding experience seamlessly.”

Style

The new tank is more sculpted, with raked lines and deep front cutouts, and there is a new flip-up fuel cap. The side panels are simpler and styled to integrate into the new minimal throttle body covers with their brushed aluminum finisher.

Many classic-inspired details have been refined and updated, including new black powder-coated engine casings, which are now leaner and more angular. More compact silencers add to the timeless beauty of the uninterrupted exhaust run. The round headlight is housed within a new brushed aluminum bezel and stylish cast aluminum finishers.

The one-piece bench seat has been reprofiled to be shallower and more sculpted, matching the sporty styling, and is narrower at the front for an easier stand-over position for riders. The RS seat gains a sporty and stylish napped finish with exceptional stitch detailing.

New cast aluminum wheels complement the bodywork with seven pairs of slim spokes angled in a sporty turbine pattern.

For the Speed Twin 1200, two split-color designs accentuate the modern feel, with a bold “1200” tank graphic separating either a Crystal White or Carnival Red upper from a Sapphire black lower that creates a sleeker look. There is also a more classically inspired Aluminum Silver option with discreet “1200” numbering and twin black stripes.

The Speed Twin 1200 RS comes in two choices; a bright Baja Orange or subtle Sapphire Black, both with RS decals in gold which complement the anodized suspension components.

Handling

Each Speed Twin 1200 model has its own specific riding position, creating a distinct feel and personality.

Creating a more spacious feel while riding, the bars on the new Speed Twin 1200 are higher and further forward than the previous model. The 1.7-inch (43mm) diameter Marzocchi forks and twin Marzocchi rear suspension units have been upgraded and now feature remote reservoirs in addition to adjustable preload on the back. These upgrades to the chassis increase the agility of the Speed Twin 1200 while ensuring a smooth, high-quality ride. New Triumph-branded radial calipers mounted to twin 12.6-inch (320mm) discs provide excellent stopping power. All-round Metzeler Sportec M9RR tires are fitted as standard.

For riders looking for even more dynamic performance and extra thrills, the new Speed Twin 1200 RS has a more engaged and focused riding position. With the rear of the bike raised, the seat height increases slightly. The handlebars remain the same height as the previous generation but move further forward while the footpegs are slightly raised and further back.

Top specification suspension matches the dynamic attitude of the RS, with fully adjustable Marzocchi forks and Öhlins rear suspension units. Added finesse is provided by twin Brembo Stylema calipers on 12.6-inch (320mm) discs and high-performance Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tires as standard.

Performance

An extra 5 hp of peak power has been achieved from Triumph’s impressive high-compression Bonneville 1200 twin engine, reaching 103.5 hp at 7750 rpm, pulling harder for longer up to the rev limit. The 270-degree firing order and low inertia crankshaft provide instant response with distinct and characterful power pulses and retain a rich torque delivery throughout the rev range, peaking at 82.6 lb-ft (112 Nm).

Technology

Combining modern performance with classic personality, riders can tailor the engine response with Road and Rain riding modes, and now benefit from Optimized Cornering ABS and traction control, which are fitted as standard on both models. The focused Speed Twin 1200 RS has an additional Sport riding mode, which sharpens the throttle response and optimizes the traction control settings, adding to the bike’s powerful and dynamic feel.

In a first for the Bonneville platform, and unique to this version, the Speed Twin 1200 RS will be fitted with Triumph Shift Assist, an up and down quickshifter that perfectly complements the power delivery and character of the bike. Discreetly placed behind the gear-shifter, the bike’s modern classic styling is maintained.

New LCD and TFT displays have been meticulously encased in a classic circular dial, improving visibility and functionality while retaining the Speed Twin’s timeless look. This enables compatibility with turn-by-turn navigation and phone connectivity, as well as concealing a convenient USB-C charging socket.

Finish, accessories, availability

From the re-styled heel guards and headlight bezel to the embellishers on the new side panels, these details are crafted from aluminum, with a brushed finish, and the aluminum swingarm and the new headlight brackets are clear-anodized to ensure that quality finish is even more durable. The Speed Twin 1200 RS comes with the special addition of brushed aluminum front and rear mudguards.

Over 50 genuine accessories are available, including clip-on bars, a quilted bullet seat, or a seat cowl.

The new Speed Twin 1200 will be available from $13,595 USD / $15,495 CAD and the new Speed Twin 1200 RS will be available from $15,995 / $18,395 CAD. The models will be arriving in dealerships in December 2024.