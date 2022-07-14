Arrowhead Engineered Products announces agreement to acquire European distributor

Arrowhead Engineered Products has entered into an agreement to acquire all of Bihr equity. Arrowhead has been a shareholder of Bihr, which is a leading European distributor of parts, accessories and rider equipment for motorcycles, quads/ATVs, bicycles and scooters.

This transaction is subject to Works Council consultation and relevant regulatory review and approval. The anticipated closing is the third quarter of 2022. Headquartered in Kontich, Belgium, Bihr is present in 20 countries and wholesales 350 brands and over 200,000 SKUs to a network of 15,150 retail dealers.

Alcopa, with other shareholders, invested in Bihr in 2010 and spearheaded the company’s European development from its origins in France. They have been convinced by the strong rationale behind the acquisition by Arrowhead, which will create a truly global leader in a consolidating industry. This will generate a wealth of growth opportunities for Bihr, its customers, and its employees.

The combined power of Bihr and their 24-hour European delivery time with Arrowhead’s ever-expanding brands, global distribution footprint and growth strategy will create a powerful team giving dealers a wider selection of readily available products.