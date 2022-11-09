All Balls Racing Group announces UTV Sweepstakes winner

Blaine, Minnesota-based All Balls Racing Group and sibling brand Stens have announced the winner of their Win this Beast! sweepstakes.

Family farmer Sheryl Pimental of Manteca, California, has won the tricked-out 2019 Polaris General rebuilt and customized by Power Sports Nation and UTV Sports. Outfitted with more than $10,000 of accessories and camo wrapped courtesy of Mossy Oak, the adventure vehicle has an approximate retail value of up to $27,700.

Sheryl entered the sweepstakes when the page popped up while searching for UTV replacement parts on Google.

“I’m thrilled to be the winner. The Beast checks all the boxes of everything we’ve been dreaming about in a UTV,” she said. “We are a fourth-generation farming family operating almond orchards and beef cattle, and my husband is on a fishing and hunting trip now. What great news he will get upon his return.”

The Polaris General will be delivered to Sheryl and her husband at their family farm.

“How fitting for Sheryl to win the Polaris General,” said Chera Gibb, senior vice president of marketing, North America, Arrowhead Engineered Products. “We know Sheryl and her family will get the most out of the versatile side-by-side as they work the farm, hunt, fish and enjoy trail riding.”

This is the second annual sweepstakes run by All Balls Racing Group with this year’s prize loaded with high-powered accessories, plus a master rebuild and tuning from the experts at Power Sports Nation and UTV Sports. Accessories, options and upgrades to the grand prize side-by-side feature these brands:

• All Balls Racing

• Tiger Lights

• Vertex Pistons

• Sedona Tire and Wheel

• Open Trail

• Cylinder Works

• Hot Cams

• Hot Rods

• Pivot Works

“Our network of established brands with more than 200 product categories and thousands of competitively priced OEM quality aftermarket parts are keeping farmers and powersports and outdoor enthusiasts running,” said Gibb. “As we continue to expand our product portfolio, we will continue to deliver parts that meet our customers performance, maintenance and repair standards.”