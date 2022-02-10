Arrowhead Engineered Products partners with dealer association

Arrowhead Engineered Products, which owns multiple brands of replacement parts in the powersports and outdoor power equipment industries, has joined the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) as a strategic partner.

Arrowhead Engineered Products global powersports brands include those under the All Balls Racing Group (ABRG): All Balls Racing, Vertex Pistons, Cylinder Works, Hot Cams, Pivot Works and Tiger Lights. The company also recently acquired Western Power Sports exhibiting their commitment and focus to the powersports industry on multiple levels.

Chera Gibb

“Arrowhead Engineered Products is showing its dedication to dealers and the industry by joining both the Motorcycle Industry Council and now the National Powersports Dealer Association,” said Bob Althoff, president of the NPDA. “Retailing is where ‘the rubber meets the road’ and Arrowhead Engineered Products understands that. Partnering with NPDA is a true commitment to the long-term excellence and success of powersports dealers, the best way for consumers to explore, engage, and purchase powersports products and services.”

“A healthy industry requires a healthy dealer channel with a common voice,” said Chera Gibb, VP Marketing for Arrowhead Engineered Products. “It is our intention to continue providing the network with outstanding product, service, and delivery” supporting NPDA's vision to exceed the expectations of a growing Powersports customer base plus growing the retail excellence of the industry's dealers.