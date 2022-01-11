‘It’s just been a great ride:’ Former owner Shoemaker on sale of WPS (video)

After 38 years with the company including 21 as owner, Craig Shoemaker has sold Western Power Sports to Arrowhead Engineered Products. Hear from Shoemaker about his thoughts following the Jan. 7, 2022, sale of WPS to Arrowhead Engineered Products. Also, hear from Arrowhead CEO John Mosunic, WPS COO Steve Lester and Chera Gibb, Arrowhead's VP Marketing North America.