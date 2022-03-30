WPS parent Arrowhead makes acquisition

Two months after having acquired Western Power Sports, Minnesota-based Arrowhead Engineered Products has announced the acquisition of a company with an extensive product range - Best4Forst, a firm serving the European market with forestry and outdoor power equipment parts.

The product range extends from robomowers to commercial logging equipment. Founded in Austria in 2007, the company has experienced fast growth as a distributor for Husqvarna, Stihl and other well-known manufacturers. Best4Forst is currently headquartered in St. Pölten near Graz in Austria.