Polaris Adventures surpasses two million customer rides

The StaffJune 4, 2025

Polaris Adventures, the powersports vehicle rental experience from Polaris, announced June 4 that it hit the two-million-customer-ride milestone, with over 250 local Outfitters helping riders explore outdoor destinations.

Polaris Adventures offers 600 adventures to its customers through 250 Outfitters across 41 states and three countries. (File Photo)

“Two million rides is more than a number, it’s a reflection of the growing passion for outdoor adventure,” says Gray Rentz, vice president and general manager of Polaris Experience. “Outfitters give riders of all skills the opportunity to connect with the outdoors in meaningful ways.  It’s not just about offering rides, it’s about unlocking experiences at popular riding destinations or in a rider’s own backyard.”

Polaris Adventures: By the numbers

  • 40% of its riders are new to powersports
  • More than 74.7 million miles driven
  • Over 600 adventures are available for customers
  • 250 Outfitters across 41 states
  • 164 million people are within a one-hour drive of at least one Outfitter

Since launching in 2017, Polaris Adventures has championed and partnered with small businesses, helping drive their local economies, while making the outdoors and powersports more accessible.

At their core, these Outfitters offer vehicle rentals, but more importantly, they bring deep, on-the-ground knowledge of the most scenic routes, hidden gems, and can’t-miss attractions in their respective regions.

Every year, Polaris provides Outfitter locations with a new fleet of vehicles, each equipped for customer safety and comfort and integrated navigation capabilities, making it easy for riders of all types to participate and enjoy.

In 2022, Polaris Adventures eclipsed one million customer rides and made its international debut in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and Wanaka, New Zealand.

“Polaris is passionate about introducing people to the unique possibilities and experiences powersports can create in the outdoors,” says Rentz.

