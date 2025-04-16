Sensible Weather, a provider of weather guarantees for travel and outdoor experiences, is teaming up with Polaris Adventures, Polaris’s experience business, to introduce weather guarantees to adventure seekers nationwide.

The partnership brings Sensible Weather’s “Weather Guarantee” product to customers looking for outdoor experiences through Polaris Adventures’ network of outfitters. (Photo: Polaris Adventures/Facebook)

This partnership brings Sensible Weather’s “Weather Guarantee” product to customers looking for outdoor experiences through Polaris Adventures’ network of Outfitters. Whether they are looking to explore trails in a Polaris RZR or cruise open roads in a Slingshot, customers have the option to add a Weather Guarantee at checkout to receive up to 100% reimbursement of the cost of their Polaris Adventure in the event of inclement weather.

“As outdoor enthusiasts, we understand that the weather can be unpredictable. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Polaris Adventures to eliminate the uncertainty for those booking their off-road and on-road rides,” says Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Sensible Weather. “With our Weather Guarantee, riders can confidently plan their days, knowing that if the forecast changes, they’re covered—whether they’re tackling rugged trails or cruising scenic roads.”

“At Polaris Adventures, we’re always looking for ways to improve the rider experience and remove barriers to adventure,” comments Gray Rentz, vice president and general manager of Polaris Experience. “By partnering with Sensible Weather, we’re allowing riders to have even more confidence in their booking, knowing they won’t be caught off guard by unpredictable weather conditions. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing the best outdoor experiences for our outfitters and the adventurers they serve.”

Sensible Weather’s Weather Guarantees on Polaris Adventures are now available at participating outfitter locations across the U.S. and Canada.