Polaris aids outdoor experience businesses with Polaris Adventures Elite

Polaris Adventures, the experience business of Polaris Inc., has introduced Polaris Adventures Elite, a suite of more than 20 tools to help small, independent outdoor experience operators run their businesses more efficiently and further advance the overall outdoor adventure experience for customers.

From a custom-built, integrated reservation technology system to protections and risk management, Polaris Adventures Elite integrates multiple business aspects into one platform to help deliver streamlined solutions for daily business operations and relieve common pain points for its Polaris Adventures Outfitters.

“We’ve heard from our outfitter partners that they originally got into the recreation rental industry as a way to incorporate their personal passion for the outdoors into a business,” says Gray Rentz, vice president and general manager of Polaris Experience. “At Polaris Adventures we have a similar mindset. Combining that with our knowledge and capabilities as a Fortune 500 company, we are focused on offering resources, like Polaris Adventures Elite, to help simplify the day-to-day operations and streamline backend systems. This means our Outfitters can spend more time focusing on what they love most – providing unique and localized outdoor experiences.”

Currently, the reservation technology systems available in the market have limitations when used in the powersports space. Polaris Adventures recognized this as a common challenge for its Outfitters and created a system that allows multiple reservation types on a single platform – MPWR Book. This custom-built reservation technology can also be used for other business purposes like tracking maintenance of vehicles, inventory and more, greatly decreasing the administrative overhead and increasing overall visibility and efficiency. MPWR Book also simplifies the experience for the customer looking to book their next outdoor adventure.

“I think for the industry, Polaris Adventures is the best and these enhancements only improve the experience for Outfitters in general. Digitizing and automation of maintenance tracking is huge and will pay dividends,” says Jon Berry, owner of Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours. “I love the concept of MPWR Book. We’ll no longer need to fit little square pegs into a round hole. Having a system tailored to our specific needs and simplified is exactly what is needed.”

Since its launch in 2017, Polaris Adventures has become a leading powersports vehicle rental program, creating opportunities for customers to get outside and try new activities or models. Polaris Adventures has grown to offer adventure experiences at over 250 Outfitter locations across the U.S. and Canada, as well as experiences in Mexico and New Zealand.