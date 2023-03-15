Yamaha reveals ‘same but different’ 2024 snowmobile lineup

Sometimes it’s easy to discount a year when a manufacturer’s primary updates are “bold, new graphics.” Go ahead with your snarky “BNG” comments if you wish… until you check out the new look of the Sidewinder SRX LE from Yamaha.

2024 Yamaha Sidewinder SRX LE (Photo: Yamaha)

For 2024, Yamaha is bringing back an almost identical lineup to what it offered in model year 2023, including 10 four-strokes (seven turbocharged Sidewinders, one SRViper and two youth sleds) and 8 two-strokes (three Mountain Maxes, three Transports and two SXVenoms). So, yeah, if you’re looking for major innovation from Team Blue for 2024, this isn’t that year.

The obvious question about Yamaha’s future in snowmobiling traces back to Arctic Cat, which now builds all of Yamaha’s snowmobiles. For 2024 Cat unveiled a new Catalyst chassis that is causing a huge buzz in the snowmobile market. Is it coming to Yamaha? Yamaha officials were quick to douse those flames for the short term.

