Octane appoints company’s first chief legal officer

Octane Lending, Inc., recently named Sean Fernandez-Ledon its first chief legal officer, effective January 1, 2025.

Since joining the company as general counsel and chief compliance officer and its first legal hire in 2017, Fernandez-Ledon has built the Octane Legal and Compliance Department from the ground up. He played a significant leadership role in its successful asset-backed securitization (ABS) program and has been instrumental in Octane’s corporate governance practice and equity funding raises. He has also overseen the company’s compliance efforts and the regulatory work that has enabled it to expand into the marine, recreational vehicle (RV), tractor, and trailer markets.

“Sean’s wealth of experience and insight has been integral to Octane’s growth from a nascent player to a market leader,” says Jason Guss, CEO and co-founder of Octane. “I’m grateful to Sean for his counsel, support, and guidance over the past eight years, and count on his leadership to help us achieve many more milestones together in the years to come.”

Fernandez-Ledon says it’s been “a privilege to work alongside Jason and the rest of the Octane team to deliver a fast, seamless buying experience for our partners and customers. I look forward to driving continued success for Octane with the support of an exceptional legal team.”

An alumnus of Cravath, Swain, & Moore, LLP, Fernandez-Ledon holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. in Political Science from Columbia University. In 2024, he was named a Top 50 Corporate Counsel by OnCon Icon.