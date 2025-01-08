Star8 Corp. has announced it is merging with Abruzzo, Italy-based electric motorcycle company Tomahawk SRL.

Tomahawk SRL was founded in 2019 by the Scarponi brothers, and three models have been developed under its Scarponi Motorcycles brand. (Photo: Scarponi Motorcycles)

Tomahawk SRL was founded in 2019 by the Scarponi brothers – Gianluca and Denis Scarponi. Three models have been developed under its Scarponi Motorcycles brand. In 2021, the company established a manufacturing and R&D facility in Teramo, Abruzzo, and all three models have been homologated for all EU countries since 2023.

Production started with the three new models in Q2 2023. “Our success to date is just the catalyst for further growth. The merger with Star8 Corp. will allow us access to the capital markets for funding and new distribution channels into America and beyond,” according to a statement from the company.

The company says it plans to expand production levels and begin marketing its electric motorcycles to the rest of Europe, America, and Asia.

Scarponi has received a purchase order for $5 million to build 300 bikes over three years for distribution in North America.

A press release in January 2025 states that Scarponi Motorcycles has now received a purchase order of $5 million USD. The deal is effective immediately and will require the manufacturer to deliver 300 motorcycles annually for the next three years. The motorcycles are destined for North America. The company says shipments will begin this month.

Gianluca Scarponi, CEO/CTO, says: “It is truly a testament to the quality of our product that our partner TAG Intercontinental Imports Corp. has taken the bold step of entrusting our company with an order of this magnitude—a responsibility and honor we do not take lightly. Our team is motivated and ready to deliver. This agreement marks a pivotal step for Tomahawk, opening the doors to the North American market and reinforcing our vision of innovation and quality”.

Gennaro Silvestri, president of TAG Intercontinental Imports Corp., states: “We are thrilled to announce this strategic collaboration with Tomahawk. This agreement represents a significant growth opportunity for both companies and marks a milestone in delivering top-quality products designed to redefine the riding experience. I am confident this partnership will herald both organizations a prosperous future.”

The purchase order encompasses the following models:

Sports SP Relativity

City SP Density

Café Racer CR Gravity

For more information, visit scarponimotorcycles.com.