Ryvid names COO and CFO

Ryvid Inc. has announced the appointment of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh to the combined role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This dual-role appointment underscores Ryvid’s commitment to streamlined operations and financial prowess as it embarks on an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation.

Jajeh brings a wealth of expertise in both operational and financial leadership to Ryvid, making her the ideal candidate to spearhead the multi-faceted role. With an impressive track record spanning diverse industries such as consumer products, construction, software/technology, retail, telecom, and financial services, Jajeh will drive efficiency, execute strategic financial planning, and elevate overall operational excellence at Ryvid.

“The appointment of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh to the dual role of COO/CFO is a testament to our belief in interdisciplinary leadership,” says Dong Tran, CEO of Ryvid. “She embodies the versatility and strategic acumen needed to navigate the complexities of our industry. We are confident this combined role will foster heightened collaboration, efficiency, and our ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities.”

In her capacity as COO and CFO, Jajeh will play a pivotal role in harmonizing operational and financial strategies, ensuring Ryvid is strategically positioned for sustained growth. Her responsibilities include optimizing operational processes, driving cost-effectiveness, and implementing financial strategies that wholeheartedly support the company’s expansion plans.

Ryvid Inc. has announced the appointment of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh to the combined role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Photo courtesy of Ryvid