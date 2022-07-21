Ryvid unveils Anthem, new electric motorcycle

The Anthem, Ryvid’s new electric motorcycle, has been revealed by the U.S.-based EV mobility specializing company. The aerospace-inspired motorcycle provides a fresh take on two-wheeled urban transport.

The first 1,000 units, which can be pre-ordered beginning Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST, will feature proprietary technology, including an ultra-lightweight monocoque-inspired chassis, Ergo-Easy ride height-adjustable seat, integrated rear drive unit and removable battery pack for easy charging.

The Anthem Launch Edition is a first-of-its-kind, customizable motorcycle that combines advanced aerospace technology with the simplicity of EV architecture, allowing anyone to experience riding in its most elemental form. It is capable of speeds up to 75 mph with a range of up to 75 miles (50 miles in Sport Mode) on a single charge and is ideally suited for commuting and urban transport.



Its corrosion-free, lightweight frame is cloaked beneath minimal, sleek bodywork bringing its total weight to just 240 pounds, 175 pounds without battery, and a carrying capacity of 400 pounds. The Anthem has a modular head tube unit, adjustable front and rear suspension and an Ergo-Easy ride height-adjustable seat which allows the seat to electrically morph from 30 inches up to 34 inches, enabling a wide range of users. Furthermore, a 4.9-inch TFT display delivers information and key data such as speed and state of charge to the rider with ultimate clarity in any light.

A 4.9-inch TFT display delivers information and key data such as speed and state of charge to the rider with ultimate clarity in any light.

The EV’s easily removable and rollable 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged in three hours on a 220V outlet or in six hours on a 110V outlet. The Anthem’s fully enclosed motor and belt drive is housed in the swingarm, a single-piece die-cast construction with integrated cooling fins for maximum efficiency. Enclosing the motor and belt drive also provides improved durability and low maintenance. Motor output is rated at 53 ft-lb of torque, which are transferred to the road via a 4.7:1 ratio, delivering up to 250 ft-lb at the final drive. Dynamic energy is also recaptured using regenerative braking technology.



“Especially in this climate, it makes sense to have something designed to optimize the rider experience without the hassles of repair associated with a typical motorcycle,” said Dong Tran, Ryvid Founder and CEO. “Riding the Anthem is a personal experience, with a level of customization that translates to a feeling that the bike was built just for you. We’re not a powersports brand but a mobile sports company. We are thrilled to deliver a product that will hugely impact how people view electric micro-mobility and introduce the Anthem to a market we know is ready for it.”



Ryvid’s Anthem Launch Edition is priced at $7,800 and will have a limited lifetime warranty on the frame, two-year warranty on the power pack and one-year standard motorcycle warranty. Deliveries are slated to begin Summer of 2023. Pre-orders for the Anthem Launch Edition will be limited to 1,000 units.