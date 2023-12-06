Yamaha Marine’s Technical School Partnership program adds three new schools

The Yamaha Marine Technical School Partnership program (TSP) added three new schools to its growing list of participants, bringing the total number to 120 nationwide. Developed in 2015, Yamaha’s TSP program aims to develop a stronger marine technician workforce through a certified curriculum, Yamaha systems access and product donations used in the classroom for hands-on training.

New program participants include Hart County High School, Hartwell, Georgia; Monroe Career & Technical Institute, Bartonsville, Pennsylvania; and Suffolk County Community College, Selden, New York.

Recognizing the need for quality technicians, the marine technician training courses offered in classrooms create a center for innovation, workforce development initiatives and a pipeline for dealerships and service operations in various areas.

“We understand the importance of providing exciting educational opportunities for students by offering programs such as marine technician training,” says Kenyon Ward, Senior Marine Training Coordinator, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Yamaha’s hands-on training curriculum gives students real-world experiences and further broadens the education opportunities schools can bring to the table.”

Students will leave the Yamaha Technical School Partner with certified maintenance competencies that prepare them to be immediately profitable in Yamaha dealership service departments. Yamaha dealerships can take them on as apprentices or full-time technicians to help them continue to develop their skills.

For more information about the Yamaha Technical School Partnership program or to find a Yamaha TSP school partner near you, please contact YamahaTSP@yamaha-motor.com.