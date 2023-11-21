Yamaha Marine names Nicholas Genesi government relations manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit recently announced the appointment of Nicholas Genesi to the position of government relations manager, Yamaha Marine External Affairs Division. In his new role, Genesi will collaborate with federal and state elected representatives, industry trade, and affiliated associations to formulate policies that align with Yamaha and its Marine business.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit recently announced the appointment of Nicholas Genesi to the position of government relations manager, Yamaha Marine External Affairs Division. (Photo: Boating Industry/Yamaha Marine)

“As GR Manager, Nicholas will work proactively with industry trade and related organizations to help guide policy supporting Yamaha’s marine businesses while conserving natural resources for future generations,” says Martin Peters, director, marine external affairs. “His experience and leadership are assets to our team, and we look forward to his contributions as he takes on this new role.”

Genesi joined Yamaha in 2022 as the public relations manager for the Marine Business Unit, educating and informing internal and external audiences about Yamaha’s products and initiatives and building and maintaining relationships with employees, dealers, builders and media.

Prior to working at Yamaha, Genesi held the position of public relations and communications manager at Voestalpine, a steel and technology group, where he planned, directed and executed programs to highlight the organization’s accomplishments and environmental responsibility. In addition, Genesi served on the strategic communication and planning team for Georgia Department of Revenue, where he oversaw communication materials, heightened taxpayer awareness and facilitated simplified communication for enhanced comprehension among diverse stakeholders. Genesi also served as the director of communications for the state of Georgia Office of the Attorney General, where he managed all external communication efforts, serving as a key advisor to the Attorney General.

Genesi reports directly to Martin Peters, director of Yamaha Marine External Affairs.