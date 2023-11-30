Yamaha Marine names 2022-2023 certified master technicians

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has announced the marine technicians who successfully earned Yamaha Master Technician Certification during 2022-2023. To earn the certification, experienced marine technicians must complete six-week-long courses covering outboard engine operating systems, proper installation, service and maintenance procedures, and troubleshooting skills. Out of hundreds of applicants, approximately 30 technicians pass Yamaha’s certification exam on an annual basis.

Yamaha Marine names 2022-2023 Yamaha Master Technicians. Photo courtesy of Yamaha Marine

The newly certified Yamaha Master Technicians include:

Kevin Cass, Yamaha Marine Group Daniel Palmer, Philbrooks Roche Harbor James Sanford, Surfside Marina Dustin Bearden, Sunshine Boats and Motors Dan Jedlicka, Yamaha Marine Group Jose Vasquez, LMC Marine Center Andrew Russell, Family Boat & Marine Center Ryan Hutchcroft, Bob’s Marine, Inc. Bryan Willey, Composite Yacht, LLC Tim Koelling, Buzz’s Marine Supply, Inc. Joshua Colvin, Bass River Marina Chad Fitzkee, Shorts Marine, Inc. Hector Benedi, Yacht Works Alexander Tuttle, Spring Garden Marina, Inc. Robert Smith, Blue Water Boats Jacob Parker, Blackbeard Marine, Inc. David Kelley, Stone Harbor Marina Danny Rogers, Sonny’s Marine, Inc. Mark Melhado, Eric’s Outboard Marine Michael Rudolph, Coastline Marine, LLC Ryan Coffin, Yarmouth Boat Yard Luis Melendez, Strictly Yamaha Michael Ranagan, Surfside 3-Modern Yachts Russell Kyser, Yamaha Marine Richard DeSilva, Don’s Marine Sales & Service Alex Kinn, Spellman’s Marine, Inc. Kurt Botelho, Tom George Yacht Group Kent Rewis, Boating Sales & Service Allen Langholff, Jerry’s Majestic Marine, Inc. John Bowman, Bass River Marina Nicholas Vitter, Texas Marine Clearlake Ryan Buel, Sovereign Yachts James Spranger, Comstock Boat Works Matthew Levit, Maximum Outboards, Corp David Richards, Brown’s Auto & Marine Bradley Ayers, Rock Outdoors, LLC Andrew Suarez, The Boat House of Cape Coral Steven Malespini, Long Lake Marina Nickolas Hobbs, Coastal Carolina Yacht Sales Patrick Crawford, South Florida Assets Anthony Cologero, Unique Marine, Inc. Nicolae Profiroiu, MarineMax Ship Bottom

“Yamaha congratulates the latest class of Master Technicians on this great accomplishment,” says Gregg Snyder, marine training department manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Those who receive Yamaha Master Technician certification are among an elite group of highly skilled marine technicians who achieve the highest levels of expertise within Yamaha’s core technical competencies. They are invaluable assets to their dealerships as well as to Yamaha customers.”

For additional details about Yamaha’s dealer training schedule, contact dealertraining@yamaha-motor.com or 1-800-854-4876, Option 3.