Yamaha Marine names 2022-2023 certified master technicians

By: The Staff November 30, 2023

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has announced the marine technicians who successfully earned Yamaha Master Technician Certification during 2022-2023. To earn the certification, experienced marine technicians must complete six-week-long courses covering outboard engine operating systems, proper installation, service and maintenance procedures, and troubleshooting skills. Out of hundreds of applicants, approximately 30 technicians pass Yamaha’s certification exam on an annual basis.

Yamaha Marine names 2022-2023 Yamaha Master Technicians. Photo courtesy of Yamaha Marine

The newly certified Yamaha Master Technicians include:

Kevin Cass, Yamaha Marine GroupDaniel Palmer, Philbrooks Roche Harbor
James Sanford, Surfside MarinaDustin Bearden, Sunshine Boats and Motors
Dan Jedlicka, Yamaha Marine GroupJose Vasquez, LMC Marine Center
Andrew Russell, Family Boat & Marine CenterRyan Hutchcroft, Bob’s Marine, Inc.
Bryan Willey, Composite Yacht, LLCTim Koelling, Buzz’s Marine Supply, Inc.
Joshua Colvin, Bass River MarinaChad Fitzkee, Shorts Marine, Inc.
Hector Benedi, Yacht WorksAlexander Tuttle, Spring Garden Marina, Inc.
Robert Smith, Blue Water BoatsJacob Parker, Blackbeard Marine, Inc.
David Kelley, Stone Harbor MarinaDanny Rogers, Sonny’s Marine, Inc.
Mark Melhado, Eric’s Outboard MarineMichael Rudolph, Coastline Marine, LLC
Ryan Coffin, Yarmouth Boat YardLuis Melendez, Strictly Yamaha
Michael Ranagan, Surfside 3-Modern YachtsRussell Kyser, Yamaha Marine
Richard DeSilva, Don’s Marine Sales & ServiceAlex Kinn, Spellman’s Marine, Inc.
Kurt Botelho, Tom George Yacht GroupKent Rewis, Boating Sales & Service
Allen Langholff, Jerry’s Majestic Marine, Inc.John Bowman, Bass River Marina
Nicholas Vitter, Texas Marine ClearlakeRyan Buel, Sovereign Yachts
James Spranger, Comstock Boat WorksMatthew Levit, Maximum Outboards, Corp
David Richards, Brown’s Auto & MarineBradley Ayers, Rock Outdoors, LLC
Andrew Suarez, The Boat House of Cape CoralSteven Malespini, Long Lake Marina
Nickolas Hobbs, Coastal Carolina Yacht SalesPatrick Crawford, South Florida Assets
Anthony Cologero, Unique Marine, Inc.Nicolae Profiroiu, MarineMax Ship Bottom

“Yamaha congratulates the latest class of Master Technicians on this great accomplishment,” says Gregg Snyder, marine training department manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Those who receive Yamaha Master Technician certification are among an elite group of highly skilled marine technicians who achieve the highest levels of expertise within Yamaha’s core technical competencies. They are invaluable assets to their dealerships as well as to Yamaha customers.”

For additional details about Yamaha’s dealer training schedule, contact dealertraining@yamaha-motor.com or 1-800-854-4876, Option 3.

