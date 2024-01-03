Techs Rock awards close January 14

The Tech Force Foundation has revamped its technician contest this year, combining the awards into one epic event honoring both future and working technicians. Nominations will remain open until Jan. 14.
Help the Tech Force Foundation celebrate techs’ contributions to their dealerships/shops and communities. Nominate colleagues, mentors, friends, and even yourself for a chance to win at TechForce.org/TechsRock.
Categories include Motorcycle and Marine, Automotive and Motorsports, Diesel, Collision, Restoration and Welding, Aviation, and Evolving Technologies.
The Grand Prize includes a trip to Arizona to be recognized on stage at Mecum Glendale, a custom toolbox and to join TechForce’s Partner Summit for dinner on March 5, 2024.
Judges:
- ChrisFix, The World’s Largest Automotive YouTuber
- Sabré Cook, Professional Racing Driver & Mechanical Engineer
- JP Emerson, Automotive Journalist & Host of The JP Emerson Show
- John Gardner, Host of “Tech Garage” & “Motorhead Garage” TV series
- MBP, Shoreline, and Six, Hosts of the Cancelled for Maintenance Podcast
- Humble Mechanic, Host of Humble Mechanic YouTube Channel
- Frank Leutz, Host of Wrench Nation Car Talk Radio and Owner of Desert Car Care of Chandler
- Emily Reeves, Co-Host of Flying Sparks Garage
- Brandon Steckler, Technical Editor at Motor Age Magazine
- Micki Woods, President of Micki Woods Marketing & Host of the Body Bangin’ Podcast
The TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) committed to the career exploration and workforce development of professional technicians across all sectors including automotive, aviation, collision, diesel (trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy-duty, stationary engines, and rentals), fleets, marine, motorcycle, motorsports, restoration, welding, and emerging technologies.
For more information or to nominate a service tech, visit techforce.org.