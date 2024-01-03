Techs Rock awards close January 14

The Tech Force Foundation has revamped its technician contest this year, combining the awards into one epic event honoring both future and working technicians. Nominations will remain open until Jan. 14.

Dealers and shops can nominate a star technician until Jan. 14, 2024.

Help the Tech Force Foundation celebrate techs’ contributions to their dealerships/shops and communities. Nominate colleagues, mentors, friends, and even yourself for a chance to win at TechForce.org/TechsRock.

Categories include Motorcycle and Marine, Automotive and Motorsports, Diesel, Collision, Restoration and Welding, Aviation, and Evolving Technologies.

The Grand Prize includes a trip to Arizona to be recognized on stage at Mecum Glendale, a custom toolbox and to join TechForce’s Partner Summit for dinner on March 5, 2024.

Judges:

ChrisFix, The World’s Largest Automotive YouTuber

Sabré Cook, Professional Racing Driver & Mechanical Engineer

JP Emerson, Automotive Journalist & Host of The JP Emerson Show

John Gardner, Host of “Tech Garage” & “Motorhead Garage” TV series

MBP, Shoreline, and Six, Hosts of the Cancelled for Maintenance Podcast

Humble Mechanic, Host of Humble Mechanic YouTube Channel

Frank Leutz, Host of Wrench Nation Car Talk Radio and Owner of Desert Car Care of Chandler

Emily Reeves, Co-Host of Flying Sparks Garage

Brandon Steckler, Technical Editor at Motor Age Magazine

Micki Woods, President of Micki Woods Marketing & Host of the Body Bangin’ Podcast

The TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) committed to the career exploration and workforce development of professional technicians across all sectors including automotive, aviation, collision, diesel (trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy-duty, stationary engines, and rentals), fleets, marine, motorcycle, motorsports, restoration, welding, and emerging technologies.

For more information or to nominate a service tech, visit techforce.org.