Yamaha unveils returning 2024 models

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA has revealed its 2024 street motorcycle lineup including the Supersport, Sport Heritage, Scooter, Hyper Naked, and Sport Touring model families.

Supersport

Yamaha’s line of high-performance R-Series Supersport motorcycles are designed for the track, combining high-revving engines, agile chassis, and distinctive R-Series styling. For 2024, the YZF-R1M returns in Carbon Fiber for $27,399 MSRP; the YZF-R1 returns in Team Yamaha Blue or Raven for $18,399 MSRP; the YZF-R7 returns in Team Yamaha Blue, Raven, or Matte Gray for $9,199 MSRP; and the YZF-R3 returns in Team Yamaha Blue or Vivid White for $5,499 MSRP.

2024 Yamaha YZF-R1M 2024 Yamaha YZF-R3 2024 Yamaha YZF-R7 2024 Yamaha YZF-R1

Sport Heritage

Yamaha’s Sport Heritage lineup offers equal parts street-conquering performance and standout retro-inspired style. For 2024, the XSR900 returns in Heritage White for $10,299 MSRP; the XSR700 returns in Raven for $8,899 MSRP; the Bolt R-Spec returns in Raven for $8,899 MSRP; and the V Star 250 returns in Raven for $4,699 MSRP.

2024 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec 2024 Yamaha V Star 250 2022 Yamaha XSR700 2024 Yamaha XSR900

Hyper Naked

Born from the Dark Side of Japan design concept, Yamaha’s line of Hyper Naked MT models deliver aggressive street-focused styling and Supersport-level capability. For 2024, in addition to the previously announced all-new MT-09 and MT-09 SP, the MT-10 SP returns in Liquid Metal/Raven for $16,999 MSRP; the MT-10 returns in Midnight Cyan for $14,499 MSRP; the MT-07 returns in Team Yamaha Blue, Midnight Cyan or Matte Raven Black for $8,199 MSRP; and the MT-03 returns in Midnight Cyan or Matte Stealth Black for $4,999 MSRP.

2024 Yamaha MT-03 2024 Yamaha MT-07 2024 Yamaha MT-10 2024 Yamaha MT-10 SP

Sport Touring

The perfect tools for long-distance on-road adventures, Yamaha’s Sport Touring models provide strong, torquey engines, advanced technology and all-day comfort for enthusiasts who enjoy sport-focused performance along with mile-tackling capability. For 2024, in addition to the previously announced all-new TRACER 9 GT+, the FJR1300ES returns in Cobalt Blue for $18,299 MSRP.

2024 Yamaha FJR1300ES

Scooter

Yamaha Scooters are built for economical urban fun. Reliable, efficient, and offering motorcycle-inspired capability for handling everything from rush-hour commutes to weekend getaways. For 2024, the XMAX returns in Granite Gray for $6,199 MSRP, and the ZUMA 125 returns in Matte Black or Sand Gray for $3,799 MSRP.

2024 Yamaha XMAX 2024 Yamaha Zuma 125