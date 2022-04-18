NPA steps up as Gold-level sponsor of Accelerate Conference

With dealership registrations rolling in while the snow is still falling at PSB headquarters in Minnesota and excitement brewing for the 2022 edition, Powersports Business is proud to announce that National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has signed on to be a Gold-level sponsor of the Accelerate Conference, set for Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

NPA, a familiar brand to PSB readers as a longtime supporter of our in-person events for more than a decade, returns as a sponsor after helping to launch Accelerate as a sponsor last year in Atlanta. If your dealership’s pre-owned inventory sales are a growing part of your business, NPA will educate on how to most effectively capitalize on it. If your dealership’s pre-owned sales strategy needs some guidance, NPA will be on hand to assist you there also.

Dealers at the 2021 Accelerate Conference in Atlanta took advantage of a valuation exercise hosted by NPA during one of the education seminars.

The NPA crew also is looking forward to building on relationships at Accelerate and showcasing the benefits of its all-new Value Guide Pro, the industry’s most powerful powersport pricing tool ever. Based on 20+ years of market data and historical trends, the proprietary machine learning model recognizes patterns in vehicle pricing behavior based on inputs like seasonality, depreciation, region, mileage, and condition to provide the most accurate estimate wholesale valuation for a powersport vehicle.

Ready to take advantage of the 365-day marketing opportunity that Accelerate Conference sponsorship brings? As always, we have a package that can fit your needs. Send a note to PSB’s newly promoted VP of Sales, Mark Rosacker, to get dialed in with Accelerate at mrosacker@epgbrandacceleration.com.

Dealers and industry members can click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing and United States Warranty Corporation.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference include:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

When looking at dealership rooftops by state, we will have:

North Carolina - 4

Minnesota - 3

Georgia - 2

Florida - 1

Pennsylvania - 1

Mississippi -1

West Virginia - 1

Kentucky - 1

Tennessee - 1

Dealerships should register today to get added to the list. At some point we will be able to reference that the snow has ended and we're heading full-bore into riding season at PSB's Minnesota headquarters, but the post-Easter snow today tells us otherwise. There's hope for next Monday, however!