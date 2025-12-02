How AI can help dealers work smarter, not harder

By Jacob Berry

The article originally appeared in the November issue of Powersports Business.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic idea — it’s one of the most practical tools powersports and motorcycle dealers can use to save time, streamline operations, and deliver a better customer experience.

In a recent episode of the Dealership Fixit Podcast, I sat down with Brent Wees, certified AI trainer, marketing strategist, and founder of IdeaMeetPlan. Wees has been helping dealers and vendors adopt AI in simple, realistic ways. His advice shows how any dealership can use AI to work smarter, not harder.

Start small

Wees says one of the biggest mistakes dealers make with AI is trying to use it for everything at once. “Dealers ask AI to ‘fix everything,’” he says. “That’s too big of a question. You’ll get overwhelmed.”

Instead, pick one department or task that eats up time daily — writing follow-up emails, drafting blog posts, updating inventory, or creating training outlines. The goal is to earn quick, repeatable wins that free up hours every week.

Small improvements compound fast. Once you see the time savings, you’ll be ready to expand AI into other parts of the store.

Train it like a new hire

When dealers ask whether AI is truly intelligent, Wees has a simple answer: treat it like a new employee.

AI doesn’t automatically understand your tone, brand, or customer base. It has to be trained — just like a new team member. That means feeding it your dealership’s brochures, About Us page, product descriptions, and examples of your preferred writing style.

“The more you give it, the better it works,” says Wees.

Veteran staff often make the best AI trainers because they understand what works with customers. If they can translate that expertise into AI prompts, the results are remarkably accurate.

For example, asking AI to “write a blog about the 2020 Street Glide” will give you something generic. But prompting it with: “You are a Harley-Davidson copywriter. Write in our brand voice, highlight performance features, keep it under 600 words, and avoid filler,” produces content that feels authentic to your store.

Use the RIPE Framework

To make AI easier to manage, Wees teaches a simple formula called RIPE:

Role – Tell AI what job it’s performing (writer, trainer, adviser).

– Tell AI what job it’s performing (writer, trainer, adviser). Instructions – Be specific about what you want.

– Be specific about what you want. Parameters – Set rules like tone, word count, or style.

– Set rules like tone, word count, or style. Example – Provide a sample of your brand’s voice or previous work.

This framework transforms vague commands into dealership-ready content and ensures consistency across departments.

Build an army of AI agents

Wees also encourages dealers to build AI “agents” — reusable digital assistants that handle repetitive tasks. You can have one for follow-up emails, another for inventory descriptions, and one that writes your monthly blog or social posts.

Over time, these agents form a small “AI workforce” that takes on routine work so staff can focus on customers and sales. Some dealers are already using custom agents for HR, payroll, and parts ordering.

“It’s not about replacing people,” Wees emphasizes. “It’s about giving them back time to do the important stuff.”

Where to start

According to Wees, three dealership departments can see almost immediate benefits:

BDC/Internet sales – Use AI for follow-ups and lead handling. It boosts consistency and accountability.

– Use AI for follow-ups and lead handling. It boosts consistency and accountability. Marketing – Generate ad copy, social posts, and blogs faster while maintaining brand voice.

– Generate ad copy, social posts, and blogs faster while maintaining brand voice. Inventory – Clean up data files, write better product descriptions, and use insights to forecast demand.

Each area gains efficiency without losing the human touch.

Don’t wait

Dealers who ignore AI risk falling behind fast. “If you sit out a year while your competitor adopts AI, they’ll be miles ahead,” said Wees. “They’ll reach more customers, create more content, and run leaner operations.”

The good news? The learning curve is short. Start with one task, test results, and grow from there. As Wees summed it up: “Start somewhere. Get your reps in. Small wins turn into big wins.”

AI isn’t replacing people — it’s removing repetitive, time-consuming work so your team can do what they do best: sell bikes and build relationships.

Jacob Berry is co-founder and vice president of growth at MotoHunt, host of the Dealership Fixit Podcast, and adviser to powersports and motorcycle dealerships nationwide.