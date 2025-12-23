Malcolm Stewart to appear at ProTaper booth during AIMExpo

ProTaper is bringing star power to AIMExpo 2026, announcing that Supercross standout Malcolm Stewart will host an autograph session and meet-and-greet at the brand’s booth during the tradeshow in January.

Stewart, the 2016 AMA Supercross 250 East Champion and a 2026 rider for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, will appear at the ProTaper booth on Thursday, Jan. 8, from 10–11 a.m. at the Anaheim Convention Center. The appearance is part of ProTaper’s presence within the Turn 14 Powersports booth.

Racing aboard his FC 450 Factory Edition, Stewart remains one of the sport’s most recognizable and energetic athletes and has been a long-time ProTaper athlete. His AIMExpo appearance gives dealers and industry attendees a chance to connect directly with a top-tier racer while drawing additional traffic to the booth.

For dealers, the session offers a high-visibility opportunity to engage with a marquee Supercross name while getting a closer look at ProTaper’s latest control products. Media opportunities will include photo and video coverage, as well as early exposure to new ProTaper offerings.

Attendance is expected to be strong, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as availability will be limited.