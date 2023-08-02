Kuryakyn, Twin Power, Speed and Strength and River Road showcasing products at Sturgis Rally

Kuryakyn, Twin Power, Speed and Strength, and the newly relaunched River Road brand from Tucker Powersports will be front and center with consumers at the Sturgis Rally this month. Each of the brands will highlight its most popular products and showcase new additions to their lines at display spaces near downtown Sturgis.

Tucker Powersports brands will be front and center at the Sturgis Rally this week through Aug. 13. (Photo: Tucker Powersports)

The River Road and Speed and Strength brands will be at a new location on Lazelle Street for street, sport and highway riders to check out the latest riding gear. Located just east of J&P Cycles, the site will display a great selection of products to choose from. This will be the debut of River Road’s extensive new product line, which includes jackets, vests, chaps and gloves. Speed and Strength offers riders a collection of street and sport riding gear in leather, textile and flannel. Both brands offer a range of helmets

Kuryakyn and Twin Power will be based at J&P Cycles on Lazelle Street, where customers will have access to technicians for installation of products purchased on site. Twin Power offers repair and replacement parts for Harleys.

Twin Power is also a partner of Fozzy’s Garage at the Buffalo Chip campground where customers can get an oil change with Twin Power oil and filter at a special rally price.

Both locations will operate from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 13, with doors opening at 9 a.m. each day.