Tucker to pay NPDA membership fees for its dealers

Tucker Powersports has announced a dealer support program which will pay the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) membership fees for Tucker dealers. This program will offer support for hundreds of dealers who may be interested in being part of the NPDA.

Tucker will pay 100% of the annual membership fee for dealers who meet a certain annual purchase level and 50% of membership fees for dealers at a reduced purchase level. Tucker is sending email messages to dealers introducing the program and providing instructions on how to join using the support from Tucker.

"Customers benefit from having great dealerships and the industry is stronger when dealerships thrive," said Marc McAllister, president of Tucker. "We believe that the NPDA can fill an important role in improving dealer operations and the experience of motorsports consumers."

"Tucker Powersports has stepped up to support dealers unlike anyone else in the industry, " said Bob Althoff, chairman of the NPDA. "The NPDA and its members are tremendously grateful for this program. It’s clear to our members that Tucker supports our business and we will support them as well.”

Dealers who have questions about this offer are advised to contact their Tucker rep with questions about signup or eligibility.