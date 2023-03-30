Kellermann Lighting signs distribution deal with Tucker

Tucker Powersports has announced it signed an exclusive distribution agreement with German lighting brand Kellermann, a manufacturer of high-technology premium lighting products for motorcycles.

Kellermann has a big following in the custom bike community and will now have access to the thousands of dealers in Tucker’s U.S. dealer network.

Kellerman signs Tucker Powersports distribution deal. (Photo: Tucker)

“Kellermann and Tucker share a passion for technology and product innovation,” says Marc McAlister, CEO of Tucker. “This partnership is an opportunity for two tremendous brands to have a significant impact in the motorsports industry.”

Kellermann GmbH, based in Aachen, Germany, has been manufacturing motorcycle accessories for over 30 years. The company’s turn indicators and other lighting products have been a standard for brightness and style and have earned a cult-like following among motorcycle customizers and designers. With design awards from Red Dot and the Chicago Athenaeum, the broad product line can deliver classic style or dramatic custom looks.

Kellermann has worked previously with Tucker’s Kuryakyn brand to develop the successful Tracer lighting systems launched in 2021 and 2022. The company’s current product line includes lighting products, mounts, and related electronics.

“Together with Tucker and their extensive dealer network, we want to take our brand to the next level in the U.S. market, “ says Dr. Stefan Wöste, CEO of Kellermann. “This partnership will make the upcoming introduction of our newest lighting products even more impactful.”

Tucker is preparing for the launch of Kellermann’s newest products in a few weeks, PSB has learned.