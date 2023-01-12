Tucker Powersports announces VP of sales

Tucker Powersports has announced that Prnuv Sharma will assume the role of VP of sales. Sharma joins Tucker after twelve years at Abbott Laboratories, following his previous roles with Valvoline Inc. and Classic Automotive Group in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Sharma was most recently the marketing director for Abbott Laboratories' Pedialyte business, the fastest growing brand in the company's nutrition business unit. In his time at Abbott, he held senior roles in sales management, global strategy and brand management for Abbott’s consumer brands, delivering growth in sales and market share in each case. Earlier in his career, Sharma was the general manager of a Nissan dealership that was part of the Classic Automotive Group, which owns several dealerships in the Cleveland area.

Sharma is an avid automotive and racing enthusiast. He holds an SCCA recreational racing license and enjoys spending time on the weekends driving at Autocross events.

“Moving into powersports connects me to my passion for power, performance and the beauty of a well-designed vehicle,” Sharma said. "I've had a retailer's mentality since early in my career and that's helped me succeed with the global brands that I've been part of. I'm anxious to get to know my team at Tucker and spend time with the dealers that drive our success."

"Prnuv's background in sales leadership and employee development in dealerships and in large organizations makes him ideal for Tucker's VP of Sales role," said Marc McAllister, president and CEO of Tucker. "He understands the importance of brands, has a passion for fast vehicles and will be able to lead our team of dedicated sales reps in their support of our brands and the products we distribute."

Sharma joined Tucker on January 1, 2023 and is preparing his sales team for AIMExpo in February. He will be relocating to the Fort Worth area with his family.