Tucker Powersports named exclusive distributor of e-bike brand

Tucker Powersports is now the exclusive distributor of Rambo electric bicycles, adding to its expanding portfolio of e-power products. Rambo bikes are fat tire bikes that can handle all types of terrain, making them a top choice for hunters and outdoors enthusiasts.

"Rambo has taken a unique position in the e-bike marketplace," says Marc McAllister, president and CEO of Tucker Powersports. "Their focus on outdoor enthusiasts has a great connection to the products we already offer for adventurers on two or four wheels."

With powerful motors and long-lasting batteries, Rambo bikes offer riders the ability to conquer difficult trails and have the carrying capacity needed for an avid outdoors enthusiast or a successful hunter.

Rambo Pursuit 2.0

The Rambo Pursuit is designed for those who want to take their hunting to the next level. The RTR1000TS mid-drive motor has a peak rating of 1000W and delivers 110 nm of torque for climbing hills and acceleration. The Pursuit also includes anti-puncture Kenda Kevlar fat tires for maximum traction and performance.

The Rambo Krusader is the first two-wheel drive e-bike in the hunting category. It features two 500-watt hub motors and a 48 volt, 20 -Ah lithium-ion battery pack. The Krusader allows the rider to select all-wheel-drive when needed, or conserve battery by running a single motor. This model also includes a full front suspension fork and hydraulic disc brakes for a great ride on any terrain.

The Rambo Rebel features a 1000-watt Befang mid-drive motor, Befang’s quietest high-torque motor available. Featuring GT Air suspension, the Rebel is designed to take on anything from steep grades in the back country to cruising on the beach. The Rebel frame is available in two camo options and a striking black/grey look.

Rambo Krusader 2.0

Rambo also offers two electric bikes designed for kids, with weight capacities from 75 to 120 pounds. The smaller frame and 250-watt motors are a great way to introduce youngsters to the fun of riding an e-bike.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tucker Powersports to bring our bikes to their network of dealers," says Jeff Sampson, director of sales, Rambo. "Tucker's reputation for quality and service is unmatched in the powersports industry, and we look forward to working together to grow Rambo's business."

Rambo bikes are available to Tucker dealers immediately and consumers can check the Rambo website for product information.

Advertisement