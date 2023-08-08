Tucker partners with Ride for Kids to support dealer fundraising events

Tucker Powersports is enlisting its network of over 7,000 dealers to team up with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in support of its Ride for Kids program.

Tucker dealers will be offered extensive resources to help them start or expand events that raise money to support kids with brain cancer. (Photo: Tucker Powersports)

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a perfect time for dealers to roll out in support of children with cancer. Tucker is asking its dealers to consider creating an event that raises funds for this important cause. If they are already doing an event, Tucker encourages them to expand the program to raise funds for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s mission.

“Cancer kills more children each year than any other disease, and brain cancer is both the deadliest and most commonly diagnosed form of childhood cancer,” says Lesley Madsen, Tucker’s vice president of marketing. “As a mother of two kids, I recognize the importance of supporting this effort, and I know our dealers do as well.”

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Ride for Kids is a nationwide program that has raised tens of millions of dollars by partnering with motorcyclists, dealers, and community partners who fundraise in support of the cause. Tucker’s partnership with the organization will help Tucker dealers get support for their rides and events, and the top fundraising dealers will be honored by Tucker and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Top fundraising dealers will be honored by Tucker Powersports and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

“We’re excited to team up with Tucker Powersports and their network of dealers during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Pediatric brain cancer is the childhood cancer community’s biggest crisis and the need to raise money for research is now more urgent than ever before. Together, we can stop this disease and get children with brain cancer the lifesaving care they need,” says Bob McNamara, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s director of Ride for Kids.

Dealers or riders who would like to find a ride near them, or start their own fundraiser, can visit rideforkids.org to learn more.