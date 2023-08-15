Tucker Powersports to be acquired by automotive aftermarket distributor Turn 14 Distribution

Tucker Powersports has just announced that its business will be acquired by Turn 14 Distribution, one of the largest automotive aftermarket distributors in the United States. The purchase includes certain assets of Tucker and all of its private label brands, which include well-known brands such as Kuryakyn, Answer Racing, Pro Taper, and QuadBoss.

Jon Pulli, CEO of Turn 14 Distribution, says they are confident powersports dealers will benefit from the new acquisition, and they are excited to continue the legacy of Ed Tucker. (Photo: Turn 14)

“The change in ownership will provide a huge injection of resources to better serve Tucker dealers around the country,” said Marc McAllister, president and CEO of Tucker Powersports. “I am confident that Turn 14 will have a significant impact on the powersports industry with its approach to inventory and its high-quality customer service.”

Turn 14 Distribution is noted for its customer-first approach, proprietary technology, and logistics efficiency in the automotive industry. Turn 14 Distribution is a sixteen-year-old, national, B2B-only distributor based outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It operates facilities in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, and Nevada, and has over five hundred employees across three distribution centers and two office locations.

The company, named after the 14th turn in the legendary Road America racecourse, was awarded SEMA’s Warehouse Distributor of the Year in 2016, 2018, and 2021. In 2022 it was awarded SEMA Channel Partner of the Year, previously the Warehouse Distributor of the Year award, for excellence in distribution. It will apply to the powersports industry many of the principles the company was founded upon and is known for, including building favorable relationships with partners and employees and leveraging the company’s strengths in operations, technology, and customer service.

“We understand the importance of the dealer in the motorcycle and UTV owner experience,” said Jon Pulli, CEO of Turn 14 Distribution. “We are confident that powersports dealers will benefit from working with us, and we are excited to continue the legacy of Ed Tucker and others who have played an important role in this company’s history.”

Piper Sandler & Company is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Tucker.