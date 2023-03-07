Answer introduces new riding gear for spring

With spring just around the corner and moto season ready to kick off, Answer has delivered fresh new gear for Tucker dealers to add to their shelves. The newly designed graphics "enhance some of the industry’s most feature-laden apparel," the company noted.

Answer Racing has released its spring riding gear featuring new designs (Photo: Tucker Powersports)

Elite

The Elite jerseys are packed with high-end features and new graphics that deliver a splash of bright colors over a black background. The jerseys are 100% polyester stretch fabric in the body and sleeves, laser cut vents on the chest, arms and back, self-bonded cuff opening with perforated stretch darts and a self-bonded collar which increases comfort and durability. Elite pants are what the pros wear, and the stretch woven waist panel is flexible, breathable, and durable.

Arkon

The Arkon line’s graphics exude a digital, retro, video game vibe. The jersey designs feature 100% polyester stretch fabric on the body and sleeves, smooth bird's eye mesh on the chest and back and a larger spider mesh on the sleeves for increased airflow, along with Lycra cuffs and collar. Arkon pants offer an oxford polyester seat panel for increased durability, four-way stretch material on the thighs, laser cut vent holes, and adjustable Velcro strap closure.

Syncron

The new Syncron riding gear features “Meltdown” graphics in either black or white base-color. The look is a throwback to early digital graphics with lots of movement, color, and the Answer name shown on the rider’s chest. The jersey features premium polyester stretch fabric on the body and sleeves, a comfortable V-neck collar, and stretch polyester cuffs. Syncron pants feature durable poly oxford fabric, low-profile Velcro strap closure, flexible/breathable knee, fly and rear yoke areas and internal knee padding.

Answer Racing's new Elite, Arkon and Syncron jerseys.

Elite Spectre products come in Iridescent/Black and are available in adult sizes. Arkon Boost products are offered in adult and youth sizes in Navy/ Hyper Orange. Syncron Meltdown jersey and pants are offered in Grey/Hyper Acid/Black and Red/Blue/Whites in Adult and Youth sizes. Syncron Meltdown is also offered in a women’s cut in Black/Magenta/Grey.

Answer’s spring lineup is available and shipping to dealers this month. Customers can visit an Answer dealer or check out answerracing.com for more.