Answer Racing supports ATV/UTV training & ambassador program

Answer Racing has announced a program to support Wisconsin ATV/UTV Safety Training courses and the state’s Trail Ambassador program.

The Wisconsin Trail Ambassador program is a group of volunteers who patrol Wisconsin’s trails and route systems, conduct safety inspections and staff the state’s Welcome Centers. The program has been in operation since 2002 and has trained over 1,000 volunteers. Trail Ambassadors work closely with riders, state and local land managers and law enforcement.

Answer Racing will support Wisconsin’s Trail Ambassador program and ATV/UTV Safety Training courses. Photo courtesy of Answer Racing

This summer, ambassadors will encourage youth to register for ATV Rider Safety Training and to follow important safety practices, whether as an ATV rider or a passenger in a UTV. Ambassadors remind all riders, youth and parents alike, to wear a properly fitted, quality helmet and other protective equipment. During the many trailside chats the ambassadors engage in throughout the riding season they will offer youth a chance to win Answer helmets, goggles and gloves in a drawing that takes place later this year.

“We really appreciate Answer’s support as we encourage young people to take the rider safety course and to always wear their safety gear,” says Randy Harden, president of the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association.

Data from a recently released Economic & Demographic Survey Report indicates that the ATV and UTV industry adds $5.4 billion to the Wisconsin economy, and together they are the top form of outdoor recreation in the state. The state has experienced rapid growth in ATV and UTV use and vehicle registrations in recent years and expects that growth to continue.

“This partnership is very rewarding for Answer,” says Brent Ash, brad manager of Answer. “It allows us to encourage more young people to take rider safety courses and supports the hard-working volunteer Ambassadors who help make trail riding in Wisconsin even more enjoyable.”

The partnership launches this month and will continue throughout the summer. The Wisconsin Trail Ambassador and safety programs will manage the selection and distribution of Answer riding gear to youth program winners.