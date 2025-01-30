Answer Racing and ProTaper have announced a new rider support program that partners the companies with local dealerships to support rising stars in motorcycle racing.

The program allows qualifying dealerships to select talented local racers to represent both the dealership and the ProTaper or Answer Racing brands. Chosen riders will receive significant discounts on premium Answer Racing gear and ProTaper products, providing them with a competitive edge when they head to the track.

“We are thrilled to partner with our dealers to support the riders they select to represent their dealership and our brands,” says Brent Ash, brand manager for Answer Racing. “This program allows us to directly impact the local racing community and foster the growth of future champions.”

Dealerships are encouraged to select riders with a proven track record of racing success or demonstrate exceptional potential. Active participation within the local racing community and a strong social media presence are also key factors in the selection process.

“Working with our dealers is crucial to ensuring we are partnering to support the top local talent and the true up-and-comers in all types of racing,” says Paul O’Brien, brand manager for ProTaper. “This program allows us to directly connect with riders at the grassroots level and cultivate the next generation of racing stars. These exciting new initiatives demonstrate Answer Racing and ProTaper’s commitment to supporting the growth of motorcycle racing, especially at the local level.”

Dealerships can qualify to participate in the program by making a qualifying purchase of ProTaper or Answer products. Dealers should contact their Turn 14 Distribution rep for more details on the program.