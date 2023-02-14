Tucker Powersports secures funding

Tucker Powersports recently announced that the company's ownership group has provided additional funding for the company.

Funding will support Tucker’s current operations and projects driving long term growth for the company. Tucker, a powersports distribution and product development company, has more than 8,000 brick-and-mortar and online retailer customers in the United States.

In the past 24 months, Tucker has become a leader in electric mobility recreation in the powersports industry and has added several exclusive distribution agreements with companies focused on products for the industry's evolving customer base.

In a town hall meeting with Tucker suppliers on Feb. 1, Marc McAllister, Tucker president, reiterated the strong support of Tucker's ownership. Ethan Klemperer, the ownership group’s senior operating partner attended the meeting and backed up that support. An MIC board member, McAllister is eager to be a strong representative for the aftermarket, and is excited for this week’s AIMExpo event.