Biker’s Choice unveils Lowering Kit for Harley-Davidson tourers

Confidence — that's the feeling motorcycle riders are after when handling their motorcycle. For many, confidence comes with solid footing at a stop, often achieved by lowering the seat height of their bike. The new Biker's Choice Lowering Kit for Harley-Davidson touring bikes is the most economical way to attain a lower seat height.

"Most riders who want a lower seat height invest hundreds of dollars in new rear shocks, which is an expensive way to go," said James Simonelli, brand manager for Twin Power and Biker’s Choice products. "Our lowering kit allows riders to keep their existing shocks and lowers the seat by a full inch."

"All sizes of riders have asked us for this product, not just short guys and women," Simonelli continued. “With long-distance riders adding pads and touring seats, lots of riders can use that extra inch of confidence."

The Biker's Choice kit adjusts the bottom mounting point for the shock. Riders with stock or aftermarket shocks on their 2009 to 2020 Harley-Davidson touring bikes can use the kit. It's finished in black (P/N 483294) and retails for $94.95.