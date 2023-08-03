Yamaha reveals updated 2024 Tracer 9 GT+

Our colleagues at Rider Magazine recently gave a first look review of the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+, which features a host of updates, including Adaptive Cruise Control, a radar-linked Unified Brake System, revised semi-active suspension, and more.

2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+

Here’s Rider’s take:

Just three years after introducing the Tracer 9 GT sport-tourer, which won Rider’s 2021 Motorcycle of the Year award, an upgraded version has been announced for 2024: the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+.

“We are excited to mark the return of the much-lauded Tracer 9 to the model lineup in the form of this extremely advanced new 2024 Tracer 9 GT+,” says Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports motorcycle product line manager. “Already offering an incredibly sporty riding experience with its thrilling 890cc CP3 inline-triple engine, well-sorted lightweight chassis and semi-active suspension, the new Tracer 9 GT+ ups the level of capability and comfort significantly with a long list of features that make it equally adept at attacking canyon twisties as it is tackling a multi-state tour.”

Electronics

Topping the list of updates on the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ are innovative electronic rider aids, including Adaptive Cruise Control and a radar-linked Unified Brake System, which are enabled by a new Millimeter Wave Radar unit that constantly measures the distance to vehicles ahead. Similar to systems used in automobiles and motorcycles such as the Ducati Multistrada V4 and BMW R 18 Transcontinental, Adaptive Cruise Control automatically controls cruising speed, deceleration, and acceleration to match the speed of the vehicle in front in order to maintain a constant following distance based on four adjustable pre-sets.

The 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ is the world’s first motorcycle to employ a radar-linked Unified Brake System, which uses inputs from the Millimeter Wave Radar and a 6-axis IMU to assist the rider’s braking input when the distance to the vehicle in front closes to a certain level while simultaneously adjusting front/rear braking bias and front/rear suspension damping force for a higher degree of braking efficiency and handling.

If the vehicle ahead is determined to be too close for the given brake pressure, the system assists by adding more braking force. Yamaha says the system is not a collision avoidance system. It will only provide braking assistance when the Brake Control (BC) feature is turned on and the rider is braking, and it includes cornering brake control.

Cruise Control

In addition to the new Adaptive Cruise Control and Unified Brake System, the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ is equipped with a full suite of other electronic rider aids, including the Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS), front-wheel LIFt control system (LIF), and Brake Control System. Yamaha says all systems work together seamlessly, each of them can be turned off, and TCS, SCS and LIF offer adjustable levels of intervention.

Suspension

The 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ also features the next generation of the KYB Actimatic Damper System (KADS) electronically controlled suspension. Using inputs from the IMU and various sensors, the system adjusts suspension damping in real time based on prevailing riding conditions. The semi-active suspension also operates in conjunction with the Adaptive Cruise Control and Unified Brake System.

An updated quickshifter not only enables rapid-fire, clutchless upshifts and downshifts, it also works in conjunction with the new Adaptive Cruise Control, allowing riders to change gears without disengaging cruise control.

With such a deep roster of electronic functions, Yamaha has given the Tracer 9 GT+ a new 7-inch TFT display, which replaces the pair of 3.5-inch displays on the previous model. Riders can choose from three different screen layouts, and below the TFT is a USB-A outlet for connecting to a smartphone.

Smartphones and Bluetooth helmet communicators can now be connected directly to the bike to make and receive phone calls or control music. Using the Yamaha MyRide-Link app allows riders to receive weather information, receive text messages, and access a range of additional features. And the Garmin Motorize app provides full-screen turn-by-turn navigation through a subscription service. All functions can be controlled using a new joystick on the left handlebar switchgear and shown on the TFT display.

Engine

Returning unchanged is Yamaha’s liquid-cooled, crossplane-crankshaft 890cc CP3 inline-triple. When we tested the 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT, it produced 108 hp at 10,000 rpm and 63 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheel on Jett Tuning’s dyno. Four integrated ride modes – Sport, Street, Rain, and Custom – have unique throttle-response maps and level presets for TCS, SCS, LIF, and semi-active suspension.

The Tracer 9 GT+ has a proprietary CF (controlled filling) aluminum die-cast frame, lightweight spin-forged wheels, a 10-level adjustable windscreen, a height-adjustable seat with new padding and cover material, adjustable footpegs, 10-level heated grips, lockable/removable hard cases that hold a full-face helmet in each side, and cornering lights.

Available in a Storm Gray two-tone colorway, the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ will be in dealerships in August with an MSRP of $16,499.