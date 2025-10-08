Rider reveals 2025 Motorcycle of the Year

Rider Magazine has revealed its 2025 Motorcycle of the Year after narrowing down 10 finalists from a list of 117 contenders. This year’s winner marks Rider’s 36th Motorcycle of the Year.

Over the past 35 years, Rider’s editors have reviewed the latest range of motorcycles released annually and narrowed them down to a select group of finalists. Rider says its MOTY is the one it believes “best fulfills its intended purpose and advances the state of motorcycle design, performance, and function.”

2025 MOTY finalists

BMW R 1300 RT (won MOTY in 2024)

CFMOTO 450CL-C

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Honda NT1100 DCT

Indian Chieftain PowerPlus

KTM 390 Adventure R

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Suzuki DR-Z4s

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS

Yamaha YZF-R9

2025 Motorcycle of the Year: Can-Am Canyon Redrock

Rider Magazine’s 2025 Motorcycle of the Year is the Can-Am Canyon Redrock. (Photos: Can-Am)

The Can-Am Canyon Redrock is unique as it features a two-wheels-in-front Y-architecture. BRP first introduced this category of bike in 2008 when it released the Spyder. Since then, BRP has introduced 13 three-wheel vehicle (3WV) models, the latest being the Canyon range, which dropped this year. To date, Can-Am has sold more than 300,000 3WVs worldwide.

“We selected the Can-Am Canyon Redrock not only because of its design and features, but also because Can-Am’s three-wheel platform has brought more than 300,000 people into the world of open-air riding,” Rider says.

Rider emphasized the impact these 3WVs have on the powersports industry. In line with BRP’s motto of “democratize all roads,” the Canyon Redrock was chosen MOTY because it makes adventure accessible to more people by eliminating obstacles many riders would face — tall seat height, tip overs, and limited traction.

The Canyon Redrock is powered by the smooth Rotax 1330 ACE inline-Triple that’s rated at 115 hp at 7,250 rpm and 96 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 rpm and equipped with a 6-speed semi-automatic transmission with reverse.

Although not your conventional two-wheel bike, Rider says it aligns with the definition outlined in the California Vehicle Code: A motorcycle is a motor vehicle that has a seat or saddle for the use of the rider and is designed to travel on not more than three wheels in contact with the ground.

This includes Can-Am three-wheelers as well as traditional trikes with two wheels in the back and sidecars. Rider adds that it draws the line at a steering wheel and bucket seat — for example, a Polaris Slingshot.

Congratulations to Can-Am for the Canyon Redrock, Rider’s 2025 Motorcycle of the Year.

Read the full review of the Canyon Redrock and the top 10 finalists on Rider’s website.