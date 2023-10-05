Credit Apps joins PSB’s Accelerate Conference as gold-level sponsor

We are excited to announce that Credit Apps will join us in Dallas for the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference on November 5-7 at the Westin Galleria as a gold-level sponsor of the event. The company will be on hand to speak to dealers about the future of dealership efficiency and innovation with their web-based system.

Credit Apps is a cloud-based platform built to streamline workflows and accelerate deal closures.

Vice President of Sales/Customer Relations Thomas Hernandez will be at Accelerate to showcase their platform: “Our platform has truly transformed how powersports dealerships operate, making processes faster, more secure, and compliant. We’re here to help dealers close deals efficiently and provide exceptional customer service along the way. I can’t wait to show everyone the future of powersports financing.”

Credit Apps’ cloud-based platform is built to streamline workflows and accelerate deal closures. Here’s how Credit Apps can help powersports dealers:

Compliance Excellence: Credit Apps meticulously adhere to FTC rules and regulations, ensuring consumer information protection.

Credit Apps meticulously adhere to FTC rules and regulations, ensuring consumer information protection. Automation: Populate lender forms with 1-click using Credit Apps’ proprietary automation tool that’s available in the Chrome web store.

Populate lender forms with 1-click using Credit Apps’ proprietary automation tool that’s available in the Chrome web store. Centralized Management : General managers can effortlessly oversee multiple dealerships from one centralized location, boosting operational efficiency.

: General managers can effortlessly oversee multiple dealerships from one centralized location, boosting operational efficiency. Real-time Credit Information: Direct access to all major credit bureaus expedites application and approval processes.

Direct access to all major credit bureaus expedites application and approval processes. Flexibility: Dealerships can select their preferred credit bureau to meet specific requirements.

Dealerships can select their preferred credit bureau to meet specific requirements. Lender Agnostic: Credit Apps supports hosting any lender a dealership may need, ensuring a comprehensive lending ecosystem.

Credit Apps supports hosting any lender a dealership may need, ensuring a comprehensive lending ecosystem. Seamless Integration: A RESTFUL API facilitates integration into any dealer management system (DMS) or CRM software.

A RESTFUL API facilitates integration into any dealer management system (DMS) or CRM software. Proven Reliability: Successfully deployed by leading powersports dealerships, Credit Apps is a tested and trusted solution.

Credit Apps is inviting dealers to join them at the Accelerate Conference to discover how they can supercharge your dealership’s operations and growth. The company’s highly experienced team will be onsite to showcase the features and benefits that have made Credit Apps a game-changer for many powersports dealers. Credit Apps is committed to helping powersports dealers close deals swiftly and efficiently. For more information about Credit Apps, visit www.credit-apps.com.

Speaking of dealers, our list of attendees is growing every week. Here are some of the dealers who have already signed up for Accelerate and will be bringing multiple team members:

Simply Ride – Minnesota

St. Augustine Powersports – Florida

561 Powersports – Florida

Onyx Moto – California

Plano Kawasaki Suzuki – Texas

Broward Motorsports – Florida

Cycle Town South – Texas

Woods Country Cycle – Texas

Gulfside Motorsports – Florida

Foothills Motorsports – South Carolina

Columbia Powersports – South Carolina

Powersports of Palm Beach – Florida

Destination Cycle – Texas

Brinson Powersports of Corsicana – Texas

Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles – Texas

Great River Harley-Davidson – Wisconsin

Cycle Town South – Texas

Crossroad Powersports – Pennsylvania

Sign up today to add your name to the list!

Sponsors of the 2023 Accelerate Conference include:

Torque Group – Platinum

Synchrony – Platinum

Podium – Platinum

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) – Gold

MotoTV – Gold

Volcon ePowersports – Gold

Speed Leasing – Gold

Riders Advantage – Gold

Apiar Commercial Risk Management – Gold

Credit Apps – Gold

Dealership 360 – Gold

Revvable – Gold

700 Credit – Silver

Sheffield Financial – Silver

ZiiDMS – Silver

Protective Asset Protection – Silver

CycleTrader.com – Silver

AppOne – Silver

Rollick – Silver

Morgan Stanley – Silver

Peak Design – Silver

Dealers and industry members can register for the 2023 Accelerate Conference on the event’s website.