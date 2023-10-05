Credit Apps joins PSB’s Accelerate Conference as gold-level sponsor

We are excited to announce that Credit Apps will join us in Dallas for the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference on November 5-7 at the Westin Galleria as a gold-level sponsor of the event. The company will be on hand to speak to dealers about the future of dealership efficiency and innovation with their web-based system.
Vice President of Sales/Customer Relations Thomas Hernandez will be at Accelerate to showcase their platform: “Our platform has truly transformed how powersports dealerships operate, making processes faster, more secure, and compliant. We’re here to help dealers close deals efficiently and provide exceptional customer service along the way. I can’t wait to show everyone the future of powersports financing.”
Credit Apps’ cloud-based platform is built to streamline workflows and accelerate deal closures. Here’s how Credit Apps can help powersports dealers:
- Compliance Excellence: Credit Apps meticulously adhere to FTC rules and regulations, ensuring consumer information protection.
- Automation: Populate lender forms with 1-click using Credit Apps’ proprietary automation tool that’s available in the Chrome web store.
- Centralized Management: General managers can effortlessly oversee multiple dealerships from one centralized location, boosting operational efficiency.
- Real-time Credit Information: Direct access to all major credit bureaus expedites application and approval processes.
- Flexibility: Dealerships can select their preferred credit bureau to meet specific requirements.
- Lender Agnostic: Credit Apps supports hosting any lender a dealership may need, ensuring a comprehensive lending ecosystem.
- Seamless Integration: A RESTFUL API facilitates integration into any dealer management system (DMS) or CRM software.
- Proven Reliability: Successfully deployed by leading powersports dealerships, Credit Apps is a tested and trusted solution.
Credit Apps is inviting dealers to join them at the Accelerate Conference to discover how they can supercharge your dealership’s operations and growth. The company’s highly experienced team will be onsite to showcase the features and benefits that have made Credit Apps a game-changer for many powersports dealers. Credit Apps is committed to helping powersports dealers close deals swiftly and efficiently. For more information about Credit Apps, visit www.credit-apps.com.
Speaking of dealers, our list of attendees is growing every week. Here are some of the dealers who have already signed up for Accelerate and will be bringing multiple team members:
- Simply Ride – Minnesota
- St. Augustine Powersports – Florida
- 561 Powersports – Florida
- Onyx Moto – California
- Plano Kawasaki Suzuki – Texas
- Broward Motorsports – Florida
- Cycle Town South – Texas
- Woods Country Cycle – Texas
- Gulfside Motorsports – Florida
- Foothills Motorsports – South Carolina
- Columbia Powersports – South Carolina
- Powersports of Palm Beach – Florida
- Destination Cycle – Texas
- Brinson Powersports of Corsicana – Texas
- Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles – Texas
- Great River Harley-Davidson – Wisconsin
- Cycle Town South – Texas
- Crossroad Powersports – Pennsylvania
- Sign up today to add your name to the list!
Sponsors of the 2023 Accelerate Conference include:
- Torque Group – Platinum
- Synchrony – Platinum
- Podium – Platinum
- National Powersport Auctions (NPA) – Gold
- MotoTV – Gold
- Volcon ePowersports – Gold
- Speed Leasing – Gold
- Riders Advantage – Gold
- Apiar Commercial Risk Management – Gold
- Credit Apps – Gold
- Dealership 360 – Gold
- Revvable – Gold
- 700 Credit – Silver
- Sheffield Financial – Silver
- ZiiDMS – Silver
- Protective Asset Protection – Silver
- CycleTrader.com – Silver
- AppOne – Silver
- Rollick – Silver
- Morgan Stanley – Silver
- Peak Design – Silver
Dealers and industry members can register for the 2023 Accelerate Conference on the event’s website.