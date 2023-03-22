DEI introduces Harley-Davidson Nightster Heat Shield Liner

Exhaust heat can be especially uncomfortable in slow traffic or for riders with shorter legs. DEI Powersports recently released a new Heat Shield Liner kit for Harley Nightsters that can reduce the heat radiating from the exhaust system, allowing for a cooler and more comfortable ride.

DEI Powersports heat shield for H-D Nightsters now available to stock.

According to the company, the kit insulates the outer heat shield, which is CNC cut to fit between the exhaust pipe and the heat shield. And the liner remains completely hidden once installed. These liners are constructed of dual layers of aluminum and DEI’s Dura 2000 insulating material to offer a 60 percent heat reduction.

DEI says the liners are available for dealers to stock now (p/n 901077) and will fit stock and popular aftermarket headpipes.