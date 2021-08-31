Pan America 1250 becomes top-selling ADV bike in North America

Since launching in February 2021, the Pan America 1250 Special adventure touring motorcycle has taken the motorcycling world by storm. In creating the Pan America, Harley-Davidson leveraged its cutting-edge design and engineering capabilities to create both the Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special. Today, the Pan America 1250 Special has become the No. 1 selling adventure touring motorcycle in North America.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

“Taking inspiration from our heritage, we wanted to create a motorcycle that redefined the adventure touring category and most importantly was designed and built in America,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson. “With the Pan America Special now the No. 1 selling ADV motorcycle model in North America, we targeted a selective expansion into adventure touring as part of the Hardwire Strategy with the goal to reach new and existing Harley-Davidson customers. Pan America is squarely built on our mission to deliver a timeless pursuit of adventure for our riders. Those who now own or have tested one of our Pan America’s absolutely love this bike — having sold out of our 2021 allocation, we are excited about what the future has in store for Pan America and for the Adventure Touring category at Harley-Davidson.”