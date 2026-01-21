Harley-Davidson unveils ‘Chapter Two’ of its 2026 lineup

Just two months after its “Chapter One” release, Harley-Davidson rolled out its second chapter of its 2026 motorcycle portfolio, featuring 13 new models that include a range of CVO, Grand American Touring, Adventure, Trike, and Enthusiast Collection segments.

The 2026 Street Glide Limited is a part of Harley-Davidson’s “Chapter Two” 13-model released. (Photos: Harley-Davidson)

Grand American Touring

The 2026 Grand American Touring lineup includes the Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited models.

For enhanced performance, the new touring range features a new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 117 powertrain that offers 7.4% more torque and 14% more horsepower than the twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 powertrain in 2024 models.

Also featured are a restyled Grand Tour-Pak luggage carrier, a Rockford Fosgate audio, and new comfort heated seating and handgrips.

New or updated features for the Street Glide Limited model include a new clear touring windshield that is four inches taller than earlier models, a 24-pound reduction in weight, a new fairing, and updated styling features, such as trim, wheel design, and an expanded accessories collection.

2026 Road Glide Limited.

Harley-Davidson is also beefing up the 2026 Road Glide Limited, such as a taller windshield and a 13-pound weight reduction. It also includes new styling features such as chrome or black trim, new wheel design, and expanded accessories.

Both Street Glide Limited and Road Glide Limited have an MSRP of $32,999.

H-D trike lineup

The 2026 Road Glide 3, Street Glide 3 Limited, and CVO Street Glide 3 Limited introduce a second generation of Harley-Davidson Trike design with a revised chassis and all-new rear suspension. Each model also features a new reverse system that is powered by the engine starter motor, replacing the separate electric reverse motor found on Trike models through 2025.

2026 Street Glide 3 Limited.

MSRP:

Road Glide 3: $36,799

Street Glide 3 Limited: $39,199

CVO Street Glide 3 Limited: $54,999

CVO lineup

Four other CVO models were also released alongside the CVO Street Glide 3 Limited, including the CVO Street Glide ST, CVO Street Glide Limited, and the revised CVO Road Glide ST and CVO Street Glide.

2026 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST and CVO Street Glide ST.



These limited-production, ultra-premium motorcycles feature exclusive finishes, upgraded performance, and special components. The 2026 CVO lineup includes the CVO Street Glide, CVO Street Glide Limited, CVO Street Glide 3 Limited, CVO Road Glide ST, and CVO Street Glide ST.

The CVO Street Glide and CVO Street Glide Limited — like the CVO Street Glide 3 Limited — are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 (1,977cc) V-Twin that’s rated at 115 hp at 4,500 rpm and 139 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm.

The CVO Road Glide ST and CVO Street Glide ST performance are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 121 HO V-Twin. The HO engine is rated at 127 hp at 4,900 rpm and 145 lb.-foot of torque at 4,000 rpm.

All CVO models come standard with rider safety enhancements, ride modes included are Road, Sport, Rain, Custom and, on ST models, Track modes. A 12.3-inch TFT color touchscreen display with Skyline OS and navigation, are also included.

The models come with a Harley-Davidson Packtalk Edge wireless headset, CVO-branded motorcycle cover, premium carry-out trunk, and carrier liners for Tour-Pak-equipped models carrier liners.

MSRP:

CVO Street Glide: $49,999

CVO Street Glide Limited: $51,999

CVO Road Glide ST: $44,999

CVO Street Glide ST: $44,999

Pan America 1250 Limited

The Limited version of Harley’s Pan America 1250 adventure-tourer features the most requested factory accessories as standard: aluminum top case and side cases (total storage capacity = 4.2 cubic feet / 120 liters; Screamin’ Eagle quickshifter; and a muffler guard, aluminum skid plate, and radiator guard. The rear brake and shifter pedals can be adjusted to enhance control and comfort during stand-up riding.

Pan America 1250 Limited.

It also includes standard features found the Pan America 1250 Special: semi-active suspension; tubeless laced wheels; Daymaker Signature Adaptive Headlamp; nine selectable ride modes; Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson; Adaptive Ride Height; handguards; and heated grips. Display and infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device is presented on a 6.8-inch color TFT touchscreen. The liquid-cooled Revolution Max 1250 V-Twin is rated at 149 hp at 8,750 rpm and 91 lb-ft of torque at 6,750 rpm.

Pricing for the Pan America 1250 Limited starts at $26,499.

Enthusiast Collection — Liberty Edition

To celebrate the 250-year anniversary of the United States, three Harley-Davidson models will be included in the Enthusiast Collection — Liberty Edition: The Street Glide, Street Glide 3 Limited, and Heritage Classic.

2026 Harley-Davidson Enthusiast Collection Liberty Edition lineup.



Each features a base color of Midnight Ember, a heavy metallic black that is exclusive to the Liberty Edition. Special graphics include a Liberty Edition eagle graphic on fuel tank sides with a see-through No. 1 medallion, Liberty Edition eagle graphic on the fairing, additional graphics, and Liberty Edition console and engine cover inserts. Seats feature blue seam stitching, red/white/blue striped accent stitching, an embossed center panel, and an embroidered bar and shield logo. Liberty Edition Street Glide and Heritage Classic models feature a blue-tinted windshield, and mechanical features of each model are identical to the corresponding regular-production 2026 model.

The Enthusiast Collection motorcycles are created in very limited quantities, and Liberty Edition production will be capped at about 2,500 models combined globally.

MSRP:

Street Glide — Liberty Edition: $29,999

Heritage Classic — Liberty Edition: $23,999,

Street Glide 3 Limited — Liberty Edition: $43,199

For complete colorways and specs for the “Chapter Two” product release, visit Harley-Davidson’s website.