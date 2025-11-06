Harley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Harley-Davidson unveils ‘Chapter One’ of its 2026 lineup

The StaffNovember 6, 2025

Harley-Davidson revealed the first chapter of its 2026 motorcycle lineup, including a solo trim package for three popular models, and the return of its touring, cruiser, sport, and adventure touring range.  

The diverse line of Harley-Davidson cruiser motorcycles includes six distinctive models, each with a specific stylistic personality, from nostalgic to high performance to boldly custom. (Photos: Harley-Davidson)

Additional 2026 Harley-Davidson motorcycle models, including the limited-production CVO collection, will be revealed in the manufacturer’s second chapter on Jan. 14, 2026.

For 2026, Harley-Davidson is expanding its riding experiences with the introduction of a Solo Trim Package for three popular models. Each bike features a solo seat, Dark Billiard Gray paint, and cast aluminum wheels. The Solo Trim Package is available for the Heritage Classic ($19,999), Street Bob ($14,999), and the Street Glide models ($24,999).

The Harley-Davidson riding experience is attracting new riders with the introduction of a Solo Trim Package for three popular models.

Additional 2026 Harley-Davidson models include:

The Street Glide and Road Glide Models: From the company that created the cross-country experience, these Grand American Touring models are optimized for customers who prioritize luxury, performance and long-haul comfort.

The Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Heritage Classic, Breakout, Fat Boy, and Street Bob models: The diverse line of Harley-Davidson cruiser motorcycles includes six distinctive models, each presenting a specific stylistic personality, from nostalgic to high performance to boldly custom. Each model features the full suite of rider safety enhancements by Harley-Davidson and the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain, but in three unique tunes — with differences in intake and exhaust, cam profiles, and ride mode programming — to offer performance that matches the personality of each cruiser model.

The Sportster S, Nightster Special, and Nightster models: The Revolution Max motor on these models features new engine covers offering an enhanced custom look. A new option package for the Nightster model features blood orange paint with graphics inspired by Harley-Davidson flat track race bikes, plus chrome exhaust shields and 14-inch spoke cast aluminum wheels. Sport models will reach authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships globally in early 2026.

The Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250 ST models: The award-winning Pan America 1250 Special motorcycle is a versatile, technologically advanced bike designed to give its rider the confidence to explore both on- and off-pavement routes. The Pan America 1250 ST model is tuned for nimble sport-touring pavement performance with premium suspension and braking components, 17-inch wheels shod with performance tires, and a quickshifter.

The full range of motorcycles will reach authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships soon, with the adventure touring models coming in early 2026.

