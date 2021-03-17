EagleRider launches peer-to-peer powersports sharing platform

Powersports Business has learned that EagleRider, the motorcycle rental and touring company, has launched a new company, EagleShare.

EagleShare connects private owners and dealers of motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, snowmobiles and more with rental customers from around the world. Vehicle owners set their rates and availability and may communicate with potential renters before approving each request. The very simple process from the initial request through confirmation, check-out and return is conveniently handled via mobile phone, tablet, or desktop.

“The sharing economy is here,” said Karsten Summers, CEO of EagleRider Holdings. “Our new sharing platform provides the millions of customers already visiting our websites for motorcycle and powersports rentals with a wider range of destinations and models to choose from when it comes to on-road and off-road experiences. Owners and dealers that choose to list their vehicles for rent on EagleShare will instantly benefit from our sister company EagleRider’s loyal customer base earned over the past 29 years.”

Chris McIntyre, co-founder of EagleRider Holdings added, “Developing EagleShare felt very natural for our team. We were able to draw from successful sharing models like Airbnb and Turo and then weave that into our 29 years of expertise in delivering incredible motorcycle and powersports experiences.”

EagleShare will begin allowing private owners and dealers to list vehicles for rent beginning today. EagleRider Holdings was founded in 1992 with four bikes in the garage of a home in San Pedro, California. Today, EagleRider has a footprint of more than 160 locations across five continents. The company is anchored by three brands: EagleRider Rentals and Tours, which welcomes more than 100,000 customers annually; Club EagleRider, a motorcycle and powersports subscription available in the U.S. and Canada; and its new peer-to-peer sharing platform, EagleShare.

