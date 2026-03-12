CFMOTO gets Gates as official sponsor for Aspar Moto2 race team

Gates Corporation, a global manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power solutions, announced its official sponsorship of the Aspar team competing in the Moto2 World Championship.

Gates Corporation is the official sponsor of CFMOTO Aspar race team.

While the Moto2 machines compete using chain-drive systems, CFMOTO has integrated Gates Belt Drive systems across select production models, including the CFMOTO CLC 450, and the OEM emphasized its commitment to modern drivetrain solutions in the cruiser segment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gates as an official partner of our Moto2 racing program,” says Su Zhen, CFMOTO Racing chief manager. “Its reputation for engineering excellence gives us complete confidence that we are using the highest-quality drivetrain system available for our CFMOTO production models.”

Gates says CFMOTO’s current strategy of expanding its global presence through and production motorcycle design aligns well with its own strategy of offering clean, quiet, and low-maintenance drivetrain systems.

“CFMOTO is building a global performance brand with clear engineering ambition,” says Chris Sugai, general manager of mobility at Gates. “Production motorcycles like the CLC 450 demonstrate how advanced belt drive systems can elevate the ownership experience through durability, reduced maintenance, and refined ride quality.”

The sponsorship positions Gates Belt Drive alongside CFMOTO’s global racing platform, which Gates says will reinforce brand visibility in key growth markets and strengthen collaboration at both engineering and marketing levels.