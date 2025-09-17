Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

Yamaha teams up with motorcycle museum to support technical education

The StaffSeptember 17, 2025

Yamaha Motor University (YMU) recently announced its latest effort to grow the next generation of powersports enthusiasts, creating a series of custom-built circuit boards that replicate the starting systems found on modern Yamaha motorcycles.

The interactive electrical system is designed to replicate the starting system of a Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle. (Photos: Joe Avila/Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum)

Working in collaboration with the Barber Vintage Motorcycle Museum, these interactive electrical systems allow for hands-on exploration and testing of concepts required when diagnosing real-world electrical problems, while illustrating lessons from the dealer training program, the Yamaha Technical Academy.

Through a combination of school field trips and the Barber Design Camp, the museum’s education program engages students of all ages with hands-on, experiential learning opportunities that connect the thrills of motorsports with the worlds of science, technology, engineering, math, art, and design.

YMU says the electrical system boards are modeled after the YZF-R3 motorcycle’s starting system, with the hope of providing students a way to learn about electrical circuits using a real-world motorsports application.

The two partners said both are uniquely positioned to blend history with up-to-date OEM learning, engaging with and strengthening the next generation of leaders and visionaries.

