Buell Motorcycles announces $18.5 million expansion project

The StaffMay 28, 2025

Motorcycle manufacturer Buell Motorcycle Co. says it plans to expand its operations in Kent County, Michigan, investing $18.5 million in a project that is expected to create 162 jobs.

Founded in Wisconsin in 1983, Buell was acquired by Harley-Davidson in 1993, but it discontinued the brand in 2009. Buell moved its operations to Michigan in 2021, after it was revived by Liquid Asset Partners. (Photo: Buell)

The investment will include the purchase of real estate in Cascade Township, building renovations, with new special tooling, machinery, and equipment.

“We are grateful for the [Michigan Economic Development Corporation] and all they are doing to help growing businesses like ours create jobs. We are not a multi-conglomerate. We’re a privately owned company that is investing in our future and the future of Michigan manufacturing. — Bill Melvin, CEO, Buell Motorcycle.

This announcement comes with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund through a Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant of $972,000. The 162 jobs it plans to generate will have starting wages of $26.44 per hour, nearly $5 higher than the regional median wage.

Buell Motorcycles was acquired by Harley-Davidson in 1993 and became a wholly owned subsidiary in 2003. In 2009, Harley-Davidson discontinued Buell production. The company was revived by Liquid Asset Partners in 2021.

Since moving to Michigan in 2021, the company has continued to see increases in production demand. With the pre-order success of the Super Cruiser, Buell was looking for partners and programs to support the company’s growth plans. Through discussions with the MEDC, the company was previously provided with nearly $4 million of collateral support on an $8 million working capital line of credit.

