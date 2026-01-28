New Year’s resolutions: Winter planning before the spring selling season hits

By Zach Materne

This article originally appeared in the January issue of Powersports Business.

After spending years on the dealer side of the desk, I learned quickly that winter was never downtime. It was the window to fix what needed fixing, build better processes, and make decisions that would show up in the numbers once the season started.

That same mindset applies to risk management.

Before the spring selling season begins, winter gives dealerships the opportunity to step back, review exposures, and prepare intentionally for the year ahead. When done right, that preparation becomes a competitive advantage.

As we head into 2026, there is real reason for optimism. Not because risk has gone away, but because preparation consistently leads to better outcomes.

Resolution No. 1: Treat risk planning like any other dealership process

Every successful dealership runs on process. Sales has one. Service has one. Parts and accounting have them as well. Risk planning should be no different.

When risk management is built into daily operations, it prevents problems instead of reacting to them. Clear expectations, training, and accountability reduce injuries, limit property damage, and keep small issues from turning into claims.

This discipline affects every department. Sales events run smoother. Demo rides are safer. Service bays stay organized. Employee processes are clearer. Over time, that consistency keeps loss runs clean, which directly impacts insurance outcomes.

Resolution No. 2: Choose the right broker and use them as an adviser

Winter is the right time to evaluate who represents your dealership in the insurance market and how that relationship works.

Dealers should use this slower season to interview brokers and understand how they approach the powersports space. Ask how they prepare submissions, how they communicate with underwriters, and how they support clients when claims occur. This is not about shopping quotes. It is about choosing a long-term partner.

Your broker works for you. They should be utilized the same way you rely on your attorney or CPA, as an adviser who understands your business, challenges assumptions, and helps you get real return on investment from your insurance premium.

Once that choice is made, commit to going to market with one broker. A unified approach preserves credibility and allows that broker to advocate effectively on your behalf.

Resolution No. 3: Understand event exposure and what your garage policy does and does not cover

Events drive traffic and community engagement, but they also introduce risk that is often misunderstood.

Dealers should clearly understand what their garage policy does and does not cover as it relates to events throughout the year. In some cases, separate event policies may be required to ensure proper coverage.

Winter planning is the time to review your event calendar, identify coverage gaps, and clarify responsibilities, so there are no surprises once the season begins.

Resolution No. 4: Build strong documentation and review it regularly

Documentation is not about pleasing underwriters. It is about running a disciplined operation.

Incident reports, training records, safety procedures, and building updates should be consistent and reviewed regularly. Clean documentation reflects a dealership that understands its risk and manages it intentionally.

A Hopeful Start to 2026

There are encouraging signs heading into 2026. I am beginning to hear more underwriters exploring the powersports industry, which could bode well for all of us over time. That interest alone will not create a sustainable marketplace.

A sustainable market will come from dealerships proving they understand risk and manage it responsibly. Dealers who build strong processes, keep loss runs clean, and prepare before the season begins will be the ones who benefit most.

And if nothing else, doing this work in January is still better than trying to explain it to an underwriter in July.

That alone might be worth keeping this New Year’s resolution.

— Zach Materne is a commercial property and casualty risk consultant specializing in powersports dealers for Apiar Commercial Risk Management / Cell Brokerage Risk Management Group.

LA Resident License #871096 | Cell Brokerage CA LIC. #0G83985 | NPN #14775635