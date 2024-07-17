How K&K Insurance’s departure impacts powersports dealers

This article by Zach Materne originally appeared in the July 2024 issue of Powersports Business

Well, it happened again. For the fourth time in the last four years, a major underwriter has left the Garage Insurance market. In the last few weeks, K&K Insurance quietly decided to cancel their motorcycle and powersports franchised insurance program. K&K was unique because they were the only underwriters who would write for dealers of any size in all 50 states. They now join the list of underwriters who have turned their backs on our industry, joining Philadelphia, Harco, and Sentry (for non-Harley dealers).

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR DEALERS?

In an already stressed market with so few underwriters, K&K was always the consistent option, specifically for smaller dealers. This now puts more stress on the remaining options, which undoubtedly will affect premiums and underwriting guidelines industry-wide.

WHY DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING?

Commercial insurance carriers may exit markets due to various factors. Profitability is a primary concern, with carriers leaving unprofitable sectors to safeguard financial stability. Risk management plays a crucial role as carriers assess and mitigate exposures to high-risk segments.

Regulatory changes can prompt exits to ensure compliance with evolving standards. Strategic shifts, mergers, and acquisitions may lead to market realignment or consolidation efforts. Market dynamics, including economic conditions and competition, influence decisions to enter or exit markets.

Underwriting performance impacts carriers’ decisions, with exits from underperforming sectors to improve profitability. Capacity constraints, such as insufficient reinsurance support, also affect market participation. Ultimately, carriers prioritize profitability, regulatory compliance, and strategic alignment to ensure long-term viability and success in the commercial insurance landscape.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Depending on your state’s laws, a notice of cancellation will be sent to you no later than 30 days before your renewal. If your current policy is with K&K, I would suggest reaching out to your broker as soon as possible to see what their plan is for an alternative at your renewal. Communication is key! While K&K’s exit may leave a void, there are still other underwriters in the market willing to provide coverage. Your broker should help navigate this transition and find the best solution tailored to your dealership’s needs.

FEW OR NO ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

One often overlooked factor in this search is the varying access brokers have to different insurance markets. Not all brokers have equal access, and some markets require specialized appointments that are only granted to offices with specific expertise, particularly those handling dealerships.

Work with brokers who deeply understand the dealership market and have established relationships with underwriters specializing in Garage Insurance. These brokers are more likely to have the necessary appointments to access alternative markets and can effectively advocate for dealerships’ needs.

The departure of K&K Insurance highlights the importance of broker access in the Dealership Garage Insurance market. Brokers not only manage relationships with their current markets but are always searching for emerging markets. By partnering with knowledgeable and experienced brokers, dealerships can navigate the insurance landscape with confidence and secure the coverage they need to protect their business assets.

Zach Materne is a property & casualty risk consultant for Apiar Commercial Risk Management. LA Resident License #871096; Cell Brokerage CA LIC. #OG83985; NPN #14775635